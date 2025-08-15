Visakhapatnam is often called the ‘City of Destiny,’ and what could possibly be a greater destiny than finding love? In these amazing romantic movies, the city proves itself as the perfect setting for the heart-fluttering feeling. It’s no Paris, but with its glitteringly infinite ocean, its sweeping, verdant hills, the coconut groves and the sunny coast, it is absolutely the kind of place that makes you believe in love. For those hopeless romantics who love love and this East Coast city, here are 10 movies shot in Vizag to keep you yearning:

1. Oohalu Gusagusalade

Quite the commercial success, no romcom fan is a stranger to Oohalu Gusagusalade! Directed by Srinivas Avasarala, the store follows Venky, an aspiring newsreader and his boss, Uday. Because of the former’s ability to converse easily with women, Uday enlists Venky’s help to communicate better with Sirisha, his marriage prospect. In exchange, he promises to give Venky his dream job.

However, chaos follows when it soon comes to light that Sirisha is actually Prabhavati, Venky’s long lost love that he had fallen head-over-heels for in Visakhapatnam in the past. Will Uday tolerate this turn of events? Will Venky bag both his dream job and dream girl? Only time will tell!

Shot exclusively in Hyderabad and Vizag, Oohalu Gusagusalade captures the beautiful story of the couple against the backdrop of Vizag’s beautiful beaches. It is actually an adaptation of the 1897 French play Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand! The movie stars Naga Shaurya, Raashi Khanna, and Srinivas Avasarala in lead roles.

2. Malliswari

Katrina Kaif’s second-ever film, Malliswari simultaneously skyrocketed the actress’ fame and also become a beloved Telugu rom-com during its time! Featuring “Victory” Venkatesh as the male lead, the movie follows Prasad, an unhappily unmarried bank employee who falls for a wealthy icy princess-in-hiding called Malliswari. The catch? She’s on the run from her scheming relatives, who plan to murder her for her wealth. Fan-favourite scenes in the film show the couple meeting and growing closer on walks by Vizag beach.

3. Manasantha Nuvve

Manasantha Nuvve twirls the ‘opposites attract’ trope into a tender, heartwarming romance. Anu, a rich girl and Chanti, a poor boy are childhood friends who part forcibly. When Anu begins a search for her childhood sweetheart after growing up, she successfully finds him and surprisingly, a spark of love, too!

One can see shots of RK Beach, Victory at Sea memorial, Karachiwala Grocery Store, and more in this cute movie.

4. Oy!

Oy…! Need we say more? This movie, after all, is closely entwined with the city and its culture. Oy is the love story of a rich, hedonistic businessman, Uday, and a calculated, logical, and less-is-more girl called Sandhya. As the film progresses, the characters find love in learning. Uday teaches Sandhya the value of letting go and she, consequently, teaches him responsibility. However, fate has other plans for them, and it eventually brings their lovelorn story to a terminal end.

Iconic lines from the movie’s title track ‘Oy! Oy!’, “Cinemalo meriseti paapa, citylona dorakadu raa….Nijamgaane thagilenu thaara, Vizag nagarapu chivarana,” are a cult-classic chant. Undoubtedly, every party in the city religiously begins with this track.

5. Maro Charitra

Unquestionably, the city’s tryst with cinema took off to stardom right here. Maro Charitra is one of the most popular and amazing romantic movies shot in Vizag, A 70s Kamal Hassan-starring vintage gem, this is the tale of star-crossed lovers from Tamil and Telugu households. Putting their love to the test, their parents challenge them to stay away from each other for a year, hoping the couple won’t last.

During its time, the movie was a hit for its unorthodox portrayal of union – marrying outside one’s region and language was scandalous. Yet, it was celebrated for its boldness. Later, it got a famous Hindi remake.

Vizag and Bheemili take centre-stage alongside Hassan and Saritha in this film. One can catch interesting glimpses of bygone Vizag in it. It shows the then sights of Hawa Mahal on Beach Road, the Steel Plant, Bheemili Lighthouse, and the now-gone Gali Meda.

6. Ninnu Kori

It’s one thing to let your ex know you’ve moved on from them and found happiness with another, but inviting them to live with you and your significant other to prove a point may just be asking for trouble!

Ninnu Kori’s Pallavi certainly knows the feeling all too well. This romantic comedy shows Pallavi, played by Nivetha Thomas, and Uday, played by Nani, as exes who still have feelings for each other. Invited to live with them, Uday tries everything in his power to break up their “happy” marriage and win his girl back.

Pallavi and Uday’s initial relationship was shot in Vizag’s Andhra University, Tenneti Park, Beach Road, and more. One of Nani’s most successful films, the raving reviews have consequently earned the actor’s favour. He earlier said that his films “do extra well when they have a Vizag reference.” Check out some delightful tidbits about his bond with the city in an interview with Yo Vizag.

7. Nenu Sailaja

Nenu Sailaja is a romantic comedy featuring Ram Pothineni and Keerthy Suresh. It is the story of Hari, a young man endlessly searching for true love in all the wrong places. However, his quest takes a turn when he meets Shailu and discovers she is, in fact, his childhood crush.

The much-loved song Crazy Feeling was filmed against the stunning backdrop of Visakhapatnam’s RK Beach, enchanting audiences with its visuals. From the iconic VUDA Park lighthouse to the RK Beach, the song beautifully portrays the city.

8. Srivariki Prema Lekha

The 1984 romantic comedy Srivaariki Prema Lekha, starring Naresh and Poornima, comes from the creative mind of ‘Haasya Brahma’ Jandhyala. Adapted from Potturi Vijayalakshmi’s novel Premalekha, the film follows Swarna. On a playful bet with her friends, she pens a love letter and mails it to an unknown address. Unexpectedly, the letter reaches Ananda Rao, who becomes determined to track down its author and make her his bride.

Markedly, director Jandhyala masterfully captured the sandy RK Beach, the breezy Bheemili Gaali Meda, HSL, and other locales.

9. Kulagothralu

Heartmeltingly romantic and charmingly funny, Kulagothralu is the first film shot in Vizag. This movie, featuring Akkineni Nageshwara Rao and Krishna Kumari tells the story of Ravi, the son of a rich landlord. Ravi comes to Visakhapatnam to get a good education. It is here that Ravi meets Saroja, a final-year medical student, whose father is a robber. Straightway, he falls in love with her. However, her status is naturally absolutely unacceptable to Ravi’s family.

Nevertheless, Ravi resolves to marry her, and in turn, his family excommunicates him for it. The rest of the movie centers around the reconciliation of father and son.

It is also an amazing watch among the barrier-breaking romantic movies of its time, Vizag was shot to perfection in it. The viewers certainly fall for the city as couple flirts at the Waltair Railway Station, play around on Ramakrishna Beach, dance in Andhra University’s auditorium, and hug tenderly at the Dolphin’s Nose Lighthouse.

The butterflies in the stomach, the mushy quarrels, the sweet make-ups – these amazing romantic movies shot in Vizag undeniably capture it all. If you’re looking for something to warm your heart and make you feel at home, then these are the films for you!

