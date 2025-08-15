Patriotic spirit pervaded the City of Destiny with the glowing tricolour fluttering high, cute children performing their best and the well-decorated tableaux catching the eye of all at an impressive parade marking the 79th Independence Day.

Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at the Police Parade Grounds in Vizag where State Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad hoisted the national flag. Addressing the gathering after taking the guard of honour, Satyaprasad listed the welfare schemes taken up by the government in the district. Later, the Minister went round the stalls put up by various organisations showcasing their products.

The tableaux put up by different departments highlighting their achievements attracted the gathering. The tableau of the Housing Department got the first prize. The Minister handed over cash incentives to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. As many as 375 officials were honoured for their meritorious service.

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, VMRDA Commissioner Viswanathan, and other officials participated in the celebrations.

Independence Day was also celebrated at Vizag Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Andhra University and also at various industries and educational institutions.

