Movies have the power to move hearts, shape perspectives, and bring people together. Among their many roles, one of the most profound is to tell stories that remind us of the struggles, sacrifices, and unity that shaped our nation’s journey to freedom. This Independence Day, we revisit some of the finest Indian movies that celebrate the spirit of patriotism. Here is an Independence Day special list of patriotic movies to watch.

1. Swades (2004)

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades tells the story of Mohan Bhargava (Shah Rukh Khan), a successful NASA scientist who returns to India to find his childhood nanny. Initially, what starts as a personal journey eventually transforms into a mission to bring change to his native village, ultimately reminding us that true patriotism begins with improving our own communities.

2. Lakshya (2004)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya follows Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), a directionless young man who discovers his purpose after joining the Indian Army. Moreover, the film beautifully traces his journey from aimlessness to bravery during the Kargil War, while showing how self-discovery can fuel service to the nation.



3. Gold (2018)

Where to watch: Available on Youtube to purchase.

Set in the backdrop of post-independence India, Gold portrays the true story of India’s first Olympic gold medal as a free nation in 1948. Tapan Das (Akshay Kumar) leads an underdog hockey team to victory, making the win a symbol of pride for a newly independent country.

PS: One other historic sports drama you can add to your list patriotic movies to watch is Chak De! India, staring Shah Rukh Khan, which explore the historic win by the Indian woman’s hockey team in 2002 Commonwealth Games.

4. Lagaan (2001)

Where to watch: Available on Youtube to purchase.

This Oscar-nominated epic by Ashutosh Gowariker tells the story of a small village in British India where farmers, led by Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), challenge the British to a game of cricket to avoid paying crushing taxes. Lagaan is a celebration of courage, unity, and defiance against oppression.

5. Kesari (2019)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

Based on the legendary Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari showcases the heroism of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought valiantly against thousands of Afghan invaders in 1897. Led by Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar), the film is a stirring tale of bravery against all odds.

6. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and MX Player

Ajay Devgn stars in this biographical drama about Bhagat Singh, one of India’s most revered freedom fighters. The film chronicles his fight against British rule, his powerful ideals, and his ultimate sacrifice for India’s independence. Making it a must watch movies in this list of patriotic movies.

7. Chattogram (2012)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Chattogram is based on the true events of the 1930 Chittagong Uprising, led by schoolteacher Surya Sen. The film captures the courage of a small group of teenagers and revolutionaries who dared to challenge the British forces.

From the valiant sacrifices of freedom fighters to the small yet powerful acts of change by ordinary citizens, this list of Independence Day movies, remind us of how unity shaped our country.

