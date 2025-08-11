The week has officially started and you know what that means. A week full of productive work, meetings, presentations, and calls in the morning and unbridled fun and entertainment at night! There are many types of entertainment you can consider after work, these can range from catching a movie, grabbing a meal with friends, or just hanging around at the beach and enjoying a cup of hot chai. But if your idea of entertainment is curling up on the couch and binge-watching a series or movie, this article is for you. Here are the top 14 new OTT releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more that you can’t miss out on!

1. Drop

After the death of her abusive husband, Violet finally dresses up and goes out on a date with a photographer, leaving her son with her younger sister. Things take a sinister turn when she receives threatening memes via Air Drop, instructing her to kill her date.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 11th

2. Alien: Earth

A mysterious spaceship crash lands on Earth, bringing 5 dangerous life forms from the darkest corners of the universe aboard. Wendy and a group of tactical soldiers are deployed to investigate the ship, where they find out that one alien has escaped from confinement and is on the loose.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 12th

3. Saare Jahan Se Acha

Protecting his country is the most honourable thing a spy can do. An Indian spy must play his cards carefully against the enemy to save his country, foil the enemy’s plans, and return home in a safe passage.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 13th

4. Butterfly

David Jung, a former US intelligence agent, reunites with his long lost daughter after she is sent to kill him. Riddled with guilt and longing for his daughter who is walking in the same footsteps as him, David must face his past and take accountability for the mistakes he has made.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 13th

5. Young Millionaires

Four seventeen year olds win the lottery in Marsille but are not of legal age to claim it. An eighteen year old outside their inner circle helps them. None of them have imagined the chaos the money might bring in.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 13th

6. Court Kacheri

Param is the son of the legendary advocate Harish Mathur who detests being a lawyer. In hopes of escaping, he decides to go to Canada but he sees the local corrupt justice system, which makes him ponder about the complexities of the system.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming from: August 13th

7. Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor

Crossing the main threshold, Antoinette Dunkerson has become the lieutenant governor. She now needs to manage the dirty politics and bear with a boss who is stuck in the past.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 14th

8. Tehran

After the 2012 bomb blast in Delhi, special officer RK finds himself in a covert mission in Tehran. Can he survive the deadly situation where Iran wants him dead, and his mother nation has abandoned him?

This top new action-packed series of the top new OTT releases that should be on your watchlist for the week!

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: August 14th

9. Constable Kanakam

Kanakam enters a rural village which has many shadows guarding a secret. They try to intimidate her and shut her off from pursuing the truth, but Kanakam is determined to reveal the truth to the people of the village.

OTT Platform: ETV Win

Streaming from: August 14th

10. Andhera Season 1

Amidst Mumbai’s stunning skyline and glittering night lines, there is a sinister force which hunts the living. Watch the darkness come alive in this horror suspense series.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 15th

11. The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies

The tragedy continues to unfold as the survivors narrate the horrors they survived in of one of Korea’s darkest chapters. This is the sequel of the documentary, In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 15th

12. Snoopy Present: A Summer Musical

First time at camp? Don’t worry, Snoopy’s got you! Join Snoopy and his friends for a magical summer where Snoopy and Woodstock embark on an adventure with a treasure map.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: August 15th

13. Night Always Comes

Lynette prowls through the night with nothing but adrenaline and anger flowing through her veins as she works against a time crunch to save up $25,000 to prevent her family from eviction.

This is one of the series of the top new OTT releases that should be on your watchlist for the week!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 15th

14. My Troublesome Star

A popular actress in her young 20’s Im Se Ra wakes up 25 years after with no memory of the past years. Determined to go back to her rightful place as an actress, she prepares for a comeback, which ensues chaos.

OTT Platform: Viki

Streaming from: August 18th

You can stream the most entertaining titles after a long day at work with this list of the top 14 new OTT releases of the week. So, what are you waiting for? Gather some snacks, get comfortable in your bed, and start streaming these flicks now!

Also read: 6 psychological horror movies that you will never want to rewatch

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.