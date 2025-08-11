Have you ever wondered what life underwater feels like? Imagine colourful fish wriggling in all directions, light filtering through the water, and corals creating a world of their own. If all this sounds fascinating to you then, one way to live this immersive experience is by walking through aquarium tunnel exhibits, a magical way to step into an undersea world. While Vizag’s own AU convention Hall hosted such a tunnel last year, it is now it’s no longer available. But don’t worry, here are five fantastic tunnel aquariums across India that you can visit instead.

1. VGP Marine Kingdom (Chennai)

Home to India’s first underwater walk-through tunnel, this Chennai attraction features five themed zones: Rainforest, Mangrove, Coastal, Gorge, and Deep Ocean, showcasing over 200 marine species, including sharks and rays, in a compact but immersive environment.

Timings:

Weekdays: Approximately 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM

Weekends: Approximately 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Ticket price:

Adults (above 125 cm): Rs 675

Children (90-125 cm): Rs 575

2. Aquatic Gallery, Science City (Ahmedabad)

Located inside Ahmedabad’s Science City, the Aquatic Gallery features 68 tanks with a wide variety of freshwater and marine species from different parts of the world. Visitors can explore themed sections, watch penguins, and walk through a long tunnel that offers close-up views of sharks and other large fish swimming overhead.

Timings: Tuesday to Sunday: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Ticket price: You can buy a combo ticket for Rs 349, which includes Aquatic Gallery, Robotics Gallery, Nature Park Hall of Science & Space and more.

3. Lokaranjan Aqua World Underwater Zoo (Mysuru)

Located conveniently near Mysuru Zoo, this aquarium features India’s longest underwater tunnel, where you can walk amid marine life like sharks, rays, sea turtles, and tropical fish. The tanks are well-lit and set at easy viewing height for all ages, with clean exhibits and there is even a small food court nearby for a quick snack break.

Timings:

Weekdays: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Weekends and Holidays: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Ticket price: Rs 199 per person

4. Aquarium Paradise (Bengaluru)

Situated in Jayanagar, Aquarium Paradise offers a compact but interesting collection of freshwater and marine fish. Along with the underwater tunnel the place also features mermaid and scuba diving shows. Tanks here house colourful tropical species, koi, and ornamental fish. Making it a relaxing spot to visits with family and friends.

Timings:

Monday to Sunday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Ticket price: Rs 399 for adults and Rs 299 for children (during weekends, the prices increase to 499/- and 399/- respectively)

5. Marine World (Chavakkad, Kerala)

Located along the Panchavadi Beach in Thrissur, Marine World entertains you with creative attractions like a car aquarium and a glass bridge, you can also enjoy interactive features, like fish feeding, touch pools, and a mini-bird park, while kids can enjoy a play area, 16D cinema, mirror maze, and more. It’s a lively mix of education and amusement all under one roof.

Timings:

Monday to Friday: 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Ticket price:

Adults (10 to 60 years): Rs 400

Senior citizens (60+ years): Rs 350

Children (above 95 cm): Rs 280

These tunnel aquariums in India offer a rare chance to step into the underwater world and see marine life from a whole new perspective. From graceful sharks to shimmering schools of fish, each visit is a mix of wonder and calm, making it a memorable experience for travellers of all ages.

