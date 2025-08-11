While Vizag continues to experience bouts of heat, it seems that monsoon is making a slow but steady entry to the country. As the season approaches, why not plan your monsoon getaway to a place where traces of home still ebb and flow?

The Gosthani River — the largest river flowing through Visakhapatnam — originates just three hours away, in the mighty Ananthagiri Hills.

A River that Connects Hills to the Sea

The Gosthani is an east-flowing river in Andhra Pradesh, beginning in the Ananthagiri Hills of the Eastern Ghats before winding its way to the Bay of Bengal. Along its course, it travels through some of the region’s most beautiful landscapes, including the famous Borra Caves, and finally meets the sea at an estuary near Bheemunipatnam.

Covering about 120 km, the river drains the coastal districts of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, following a dendritic pattern. Its basin may be relatively small — about 2,000 square kilometres — but it nourishes the lands it touches.

Tracing the Origin Point

While the exact origin point of the Gosthani River in the Ananthagiri Hills remains unmarked for tourism, the nearby Borra Caves offer a stunning vantage point to witness its early flow. Here, the Gosthani Waterfall cascades gracefully, visible from the caves and the nearby Gosthani River Gorge, which provides a breathtaking bird’s-eye view. The Borra Waterhole, another highlight, adds to the area’s allure.

Just a short distance away, the Katiki Waterfalls, named after their location, plunge about 50 feet from a tributary of the Gosthani River, adding to the region’s natural splendor. The Borra Caves themselves, estimated to be over a million years old, were sculpted by the Gosthani’s flow over limestone deposits, creating mesmerizing stalactite and stalagmite formations. Local legend adds a mystical touch, claiming a natural shivalingam in the caves, with a stone formation resembling a cow’s udder above it, is the symbolic source of the Gosthani River.

Getting to Ananthagiri Hills from Vizag

The journey from Vizag to Ananthagiri Hills is a convenient three-hour drive, covering roughly 100 kilometers. Here’s how to get there:

By Car: Take the NH16 towards Araku Valley, then follow the state highway to Ananthagiri Hills. The route is well-maintained, offering scenic views.

By Bus: Regular buses operate from Vizag to Araku, with stops near Ananthagiri Hills. Check local schedules for timings.

By Train: The Kirandul Passenger train from Visakhapatnam to Araku stops at Borra Caves, making it a convenient option for rail enthusiasts.

The Ananthagiri Hills, with the Gosthani River’s pristine origins, offer a fun and interesting getaway from Visakhapatnam. Pack your bags, hit the road, and let the Gosthani River guide you on a new journey!

Disclaimer: As always, we advise travelers to exercise the utmost caution while exploring for their own safety.

