Starbucks will soon feature Araku Coffee in their menus as the Andhra Pradesh government has signed 21 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to boost tribal development. In addition to the MoUs, Tata Consumer Company will promote tribal and forest-based products on the occasion of World Tribal Day in collaboration with Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC). This will take place domestically and internationally as well.

On the other hand, the Coffee Brand and the ITC signed MoUs to improve and expand the coffee plantations in tribal areas with ITDA, or the International Tribal Development Agency. OYO Homes and Homey Huts have declared to establish homestays in the tribal areas to boost the tourism sector of the region. This will help the tourists gain an authentic experience and provide a livelihood to the local tribals.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the Alluri Seetharama Raju district. The primary aim of these agreements is to provide livelihood, tourism promotion, expansion in agriculture, produce more forest products and market them in an effective manner.

Many public and private sector organizations have signed agreements with the state to aid in the marketing of the tribal and forest-based products in domestic and international markets. The Central Rubber Board has signed an MoU to aid the cultivation of rubber by developing infrastructure and increasing plantations.

GCC Contributions and others:

The Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) actively supports the development of tribal-made products, such as Araku coffee, crafted by tribal women. According to the plan, the Mission of Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) will set up Araku coffee kiosks in various locations. The Corporation has signed an MoU with Hathi Services LLC for marketing Girijan Cooperative Corporation products in USA. This also includes collaborating on joint retail showrooms and having Andhra Pradesh tribal products and coffee kiosks.

The agreement regarding including Araku Coffee in Starbucks menu also comes under the development of tribal products. Subco has also pledged to process red cherries in Chintapalle from tribal farmers.

Easy Mart and Frontier Marketing have come together, collaborating for supporting the marketing the products made by tribal women. Equip also joined hands with ITDA to increase turmeric cultivation, improve marketing, and build processing units. To educate and raise awarness about the economic potential of the products produced by tribal women, the Indian School of Business has stepped in.

Other MoU were signed for improving farming techniques, marketing systems, and a sustainable livelihood model. The Andhra Pradesh forum also pledged to develop tourism initiatives, offer economic benefit, and support employment.

