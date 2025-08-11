The Indian Navy will formally commission two state-of-the-art frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri (F35) and INS Himgiri (F34), at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Visakhapatnam on 26 August 2025.

This event marks the first instance of two major surface combatants, constructed at different Indian shipyards, being commissioned together. INS Udaygiri, the second vessel under the Project 17A (Nilgiri-class) stealth frigate programme, has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai. INS Himgiri, the first of its class to be constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, will join the fleet alongside it.

INS Udaygiri also represents the 100th ship designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. Both vessels incorporate next-generation stealth features and advanced designs. Displacing approximately 6,700 tonnes, they are about five per cent larger than the preceding Shivalik-class frigates, with improved radar cross-section reduction for enhanced stealth.

Powered by Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion and controlled via an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), the frigates are equipped with a comprehensive suite of weaponry. This includes supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, a 76 mm main gun, close-in weapon systems of 30 mm and 12.7 mm calibre, and advanced anti-submarine warfare systems.

The Project 17A programme demonstrates the success of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives. Construction of these frigates has involved the participation of over 200 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), generating an estimated 4,000 direct and 10,000 indirect employment opportunities.

The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri is expected to significantly strengthen the Navy’s blue-water operational capabilities, enhancing India’s ability to safeguard its maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

