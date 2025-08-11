Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman M V Pranav Gopal inaugurated a newly built convention centre on a hill near the Yendada National Highway on 10 August 2025. The facility, constructed at a cost of Rs 9.49 crore, can accommodate 500 people and includes parking for 100 two-wheelers and 15 cars. As part of the ongoing infrastructure projects, a foundation stone was laid for the construction of three 80-feet-wide master plan roads, planned in the Bheemili constituency in Visakhapatnam at a total cost of Rs 11.86 crore.

These include a road from Lake View Layout to Nagarampalem, estimated at Rs 5.86 crore, the completion of the unfinished road connecting the National Highway and Nagarampalem at a cost of Rs 3 crore, and the construction of the Greyhounds–Kapuluppada–Nagarampalem road, also costing Rs 3 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that completing the master plan roads in the Visakhapatnam district would resolve most traffic issues. He expressed confidence that the state would witness all-round development under the NDA’s governance.

VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal noted that Rs 7.49 crore was provided by VMRDA for the convention centre, supplemented by Rs 2 crore from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). He added that strengthening infrastructure across the metropolitan region would spur growth in all sectors.

VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Superintendent Engineers Madhusudhan Rao and Bhavani Shankar, corporators, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Read also: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check rules for Pandals in Visakhapatnam to follow

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.