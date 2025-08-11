“I am unstoppable as long as the blessings of my grandfather Nataratna N T Rama Rao are with me,” says Junior NTR while addressing a large gathering at the pre-release event of War 2 movie held in Hyderabad on 10 August night.

Junior NTR, who completed 25 years of journey in the film world, recalled the day when he had made a debut as a lead actor in the film ‘Ninnu Choodalani’. While thanking his fans for their support, the hero promised them to have a get-together shortly.

Describing hero Hrithik Roshan as the best dancer in the country, the tollywood hero said: “I am lucky to share the screen with him.” He recalled: “I was mesmerized when watched the dance of Hrithik in ‘Kaho Naa …Pyaar Hai’ and had become a fan of him.”

Junior NTR thanked the entire crew of the film, particularly producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayaan Mukherjee.

Earlier, promising that War 2 would offer a treat, Hrithik Roshan said the movie has come out well. Thanking the Telugu people for all their love and affection towards him, he said his movies were well received by them.

Showering praises on Junior NTR, he described the Devara hero as a ‘single take actor’.

With the pre-release event raising expectations for War 2, the fans of Junior NTR await eagerly for its grand release worldwide on 14 August.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.