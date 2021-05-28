An actor, producer, director, politician, leader, there’s a lot this Telugu icon is known for. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, famously called Sr. NTR, was an integral part of creating a national sensation with Telugu content. Not only did NT Rama Rao take Telugu movies to an all-time hall of fame, but he was also instrumental in representing the Telugu people as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The era during which NT Rama Rao depicted various characters is famously described as the golden age for the Telugu film industry (TFI). Sr. NTR’s image as a holy deity carried his personality as a larger than reel phenomenon and he was even worshipped in various corners of the world. Owing to his grandeur, Sr. NTR holds the title of Viswa Vikhyatha Nata Sarvabhouma and is also called Anna Garu.

It has been 25 years since he left his mortal coil, but the legacy he has left behind continues to live on forever. While we celebrate Sr. NTR’s 98th birthday, a unanimous call to honour him with the highest civilian award the Bharat Ratna has been trending on social media. The initiative began with the #BharatRatnaForNTR campaign by Megastar Chiranjeevi who attached a letter to the central government demanding the same.

The TFI still reminisces the golden era and refers to Sr. NTR’s plays as a lighthouse all along. Joining one another in celebrating NTR Jayanthi, Yo! Vizag brings together a collection of NT Rama Rao movies which you must revisit to reminisce about the 90s.

#1. Pathala Bhairavi

Pathala Bhairavi is an Indian fantasy film inspired by the story of Aladdin. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. The film revolves around a gardener’s son who is imposed by a challenge to amass a wealth equal to that of the king of Ujjain to marry his daughter. The film also tells the story of a sorcerer who has to sacrifice an intelligent and brave man to goddess Pathala Bhairavi to receive the boon of getting any wish fulfilled. The film also saw Ghantasala composing the music and Marcus Bartley serving as the cinematographer.

#2. Malliswari

Malliswari is a historical romance film about a beautiful couple. In a sad state of affairs, Malliswari is separated from her husband by her greedy mother. To add to the agony of Rani Vasam, a custom elongates the plight. With the two parted, the film focusses on the consequences Nagaraju (NTR) faces when he surreptitiously enters the palace to meet Malliswari. Malleswari was the initial film of Sr. NTR that received cult status and is considered one of the best works of BN Reddy who also planned to dub the film in English.

#3. Missamma

Missamma is a romantic comedy adapted from Rabindranath Maitra’s play Manmoyee Girls School. The film stars the who is who of the industry including N. T. Rama Rao, Savitri, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Jamuna. The plot revolves around a funny incident of two unemployed people who pose as a married couple to obtain employment in a convent. Apart from the commercial success the film saw, the film also witnessed a 100-day theatrical run. This film was released in Telugu and Tamil. While the Telugu title was Missamma, the Tamil title was Missiamma. It is widely revered as one of the best movies that NT Rama Rao ever did.

#4. Mayabazar

Mayabazar is an epic fantasy film adapted from the folk tale Sasirekha Parinayam, which is based on Mahabharata. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. The film revolves around the role of Lord Krishna (NTR) as they try to reunite Arjuna’s son Abhimanyu with his love, Balarama’s daughter. This mythology film was a first in many ways and required a lot of technical crew in the making. The legendary actor was reluctant at the beginning to play the role of Lord Krishna, but later it was this role of his that was acclaimed from all walks of life. This role has also been used by several films in the past whenever a depiction of god was required.

#5. Sri Venkateswara Mahatyam

Sri Venkateswara Mahatyam is a mythological film based on the Venkateswara avatar of Vishnu at Tirumala. The film begins with the advent of Kali Yuga, with all the catastrophes in the world. The film aims to reinforce that as and when adharma surfaces over dharma, god will incarnate to subside the bad. The plot dates back to the time when Kasyapa Muni performs a Yagna to bring peace to the world. This film was a turning point in NTR’s career in the eyes of the viewers, and his reverence as a holy deity started to emerge. Few who visited the holy shrine of Tirupati would queue up at his residence to complete the pilgrimage.

#6. Gundamma Katha

Gundamma Katha is a comedy-drama, partially inspired by William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. The movie is also an official remake of the Kannada film Mane Thumbida Hennu. Gundamma Katha tells the story of a widow who ill-treats her selfless step-daughter (Lakshmi) and reduces her to a maid. An adaptable change of events with a marriage brings about a twist in her life. The film Gundamma Katha was later remade into Tamil. This film also leaves behind a legacy of being the last film of Vijaya Vauhini Studios. The film Gundamma Katha also has a sequel to it. The sequel was written by Chakrapani and was titled Gundamma Gari Kootulla Katha.

#7. Nartanasala

Nartanasala is a mythological film starring NT Rama Rao along with Savitri. The film is based on the Virata Parva of the Indian epic Mahabharata. While the other films of NTR focus on varied plots from the epics, this film focuses only on the trials and the tribulations that the Pandavas go through in the last year of exile. While a 100-day theatrical run is a milestone for other films of NTR, this film set the bar high with a theatrical run of 200 days. Nartanasala also won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film and the Filmfare Award for Best Film. The CNN-News 18 also included the film in The 100 Greatest Indian Films of all Time.

#8. Lava Kusa

Lava Kusa is a Telugu mythology and a remake of the 1934 film under the same name. The film is based on the Uttara Kanda, which is the latter part of Ramayana written by Valmiki. It depicts the lives of Lava and Kusa, the sons of Rama. The film also incorporates the brief period of Rama Rajyam and instances of Rama sending Sita into exile. The film is centred on the visit paid by the Lava and Kusa to Ashwamedha Yagna and the conflict between Rama and his sons. The film Lava Kusa also shares the plot over Rama calling it an end to his avatar. Among many mythological movies, this one truly stands out as the best of NT Rama Rao.

#9. Sri Krishna Tulabharam

The film Sri Krishna Tulabharam is a mythology drama starring NT Rama Rao, Anjali Devi and Jamuna. The film unravels with Lord Krishna and Satyabhama returning after defeating Narakasura. The entire Dwaraka is in glee and joy on seeing the two. The play finds its epicentre on the Parijata flower that is presented to Lord Krishna. On Lord Krishna presenting the flower to Rukmini, Narada sings praises on Rukmini and insults Satyabhama. The film was a unique kind with a moral to carry along. The film is taken note of and referenced within testing times of decision making.

#10. Kanchu Kota

Kanchu Kota is a swashbuckler film starring NT Rama Rao, Savitri, Devika and Kanta Rao. The plot is based on a kingdom Bhallamma that sees its downfall due to the demise of the king. Due to evil forces and atrocities, the kingdom witnessed a lot of trials and tribulations. The directors don’t miss a chance to see the legendary actor as a rebel against the bad, and here, NT Rama Rao is portrayed as a messiah who comes to pull the kingdom out of deeply locked horns. On this journey, NT Rama Rao takes over as the Chief Commander and falls in love with a lonely lady who lives in the forest. The film was among the firsts in this genre, with the incorporation of KV Mahadevan’s legendary music.

#11. Justice Chowdary

Justice Chowdary is an action drama starring NT Rama Rao and Sridevi. Chowdary (NTR) is an advocate and true to the nature of justice. His headstrong and genuine nature of letting the truth prevail and the righteousness surface, letting him win court battles. The film was the second highest-grossing film at the box office in 1982. The film was remade in Hindi starring Jeetendra under the same name. The film was made in Tamil starring Sivaji Ganesan under the title Neethibathi, and in Malayalam starring Prem Nazir under the title Justice Raja. The film will go down the memory of every 90s person, for Sr. NTR suffered a cardiac arrest during the shoot of the movie.

