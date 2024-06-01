The day of counting of votes is near, and anticipation is running high across India. The entire nation came together earlier this month to cast their votes and shape the future of the country, and the result of our actions awaits. To fuel your election fever, here are six gripping Indian political movies and TV shows to binge-watch this weekend!

1. Dasvi

If you’re looking for something to break the tension during election season, whilst staying politically relevant, this makes for a perfect watch. Directed by Tushar Jalota, and starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Namrata Kaur, Dasvi tackles issues like corruption and education Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of a famous and uneducated politician, who ends up going to jail. A social comedy, Dasvi follows his journey as he studies to earn his 10th-grade diploma.

Where to watch- Netflix

2. Maharani

A political drama web series directed by Subash Kapoor, Maharani stars Huma Qureshi, who plays Rani Bharti, a woman who is unexpectedly announced to be her husband’s successor as Bihar’s Chief Minister. The series delves into the complexities and problems of Bihar’s political landscape.

Where to watch- Sonyliv

3. Thalaivii

Thalaivii follows the life of the beautiful and beloved actress, Jayaram Jayalalitha, as she became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The biopic traces her relationship with politics, and all the challenges she faced on the path to power. The famous Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut, has played her role, and those who watch will appreciate her brilliant work.

Where to watch– Netflix and Amazon Prime

4. Tandav

Tandav is an Indian political thriller web series which explores the power struggles and manipulation in the Indian political scenario. Samar murders his father, Prime Minister Devki Nandan Singh, in a bid for greater power. Now, he must proceed with caution to prevent his dark secret from becoming public knowledge. The series features Bollywood actresses Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, among others.

Where to watch- Amazon Prime

5. City of Dreams

City of Dreams is a popular Hindi drama series that portrays the power struggle within a prominent political family in Mumbai, as an assassination attempt on an important political persona triggers a power-battle between his son and daughter.

Renowned for its compelling storyline and outstanding performances, the series features Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Flora Saini, and Eijaz Khan. If you’re looking for a gripping political drama to binge-watch this weekend, this series is a must-watch.

Where to watch- Hotstar

6. Garmi

This series explores the fierce competition that politics brings into one’s life. The story centres around a middle-class boy who is his family’s great hope, but faces numerous challenges on the way to his dreams, intertwined with political intrigue and crime. Starring Anushka Kaushik, Vyom Yadav, Jatin Gowswami, and other talented cast members, this series explores the intersection between the personal and political.

Where to watch- Sony Liv

As the dust settles after each election, we recommend these series for their exploration of power, ambition, and political drama. Whether it’s Tandav or Dasvi, these movies and TV shows remind us that the Indian political scenario is an important part of our everyday lives. Sit back and enjoy these political dramas this political weekend!

