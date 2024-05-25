If you’re someone who likes to stay up-to-date with what’s happening in the world of entertainment, keeping up with the new and upcoming releases on OTT is one of the best ways to stay in the loop. In this last week of May, OTT platforms are bringing everything exciting – from comedies and docuseries to thriller to entertain viewers. Here are nine movies and series releasing next week to look out for:

1. Panchayat Season 3

The newest season of India’s most loved comedy-drama, Panchayat, is dropping soon and fans can’t keep calm! This story about an engineering graduate who takes up a job at a local panchayat after not being able to find a job in his field has won the audience’s hearts and has received an outpouring of love. Tune in to watch what season 3 has in store!

Release date: May 28

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

2. Aadujeevitham

Based on a novel, this movie tells the true story of Najeeb Muhammad, an Indian migrant worker, unfolds as he travels to Saudi Arabia in search of better financial prospects. However, fate takes a cruel turn, and he ends up enduring a life of near-slavery, tending goats in the desolate expanse of the desert.

Release Date: May 26

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Camden

This music docuseries executive-produced by Dua Lipa revolves around London’s infamous Camden Town and its influence in shaping the careers of several UK artists. Camden’s history of music is explored through contributions from musicians like Coldplay’s Chris Martin and The Libertines’ Pete Doherty, making it an excellent binge for music lovers.

Release Date: May 29

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

4. The Life You Wanted

This Italian drama series follows the story of Gloria who finally finds happiness after transitioning and settling down in Lecce. Things take a dark turn when she encounters an old friend, Marina, who comes bearing news that completely disrupts Gloria’s life.

Release date: May 29

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Dancing for the Devil

This docuseries tells the story of several TikTok dancers who fell victim to 7M, an LA-based film management company that was actually a cult in disguise. The docuseries delves into dark truths and details about the owner of the company who was also the pastor of the Shekinah Church.

Release Date: May 29

Where to watch: Netflix

6. The First Omen

This horror/supernatural movie follows the story of a woman sent to Rome to serve at the Church who eventually starts questioning her faith when she comes across a terrifying conspiracy that attempts to facilitate the birth of evil incarnate.

Release date: May 30

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

7. Eric

This psychological thriller tells the story of a desperate father, looking for his missing son. He increasingly starts believing that his son’s blue monster puppet is the only way to his son. Make sure to tune in to this mind-boggling miniseries as you explore the upcoming OTT releases.

Release date: May 30

Where to watch: Netflix

8. Geek Girl

This teen drama tells the story of Harriet Manners, an awkward and neurodivergent kid who desperately tries to fit in at school until she gets approached by a top London model agent. The story explores her journey of self-discovery and her attempts to balance school and work simultaneously.

Release date: May 30

Where to watch: Netflix

9. Hacks

This comedy-drama series revolves around a 25-year-old writer who tries to make a comeback after getting publicly humiliated for making an insensitive tweet. She gets appointed as the head writer for a comedy legend amidst a career crisis of her own. The story explores the bond that these two women develop. If you’re looking for a light-hearted watch for the week, this would be a great pick.

Release date: May 31

Where to watch: Netflix

Whether you’re looking for a light-hearted comedy, an intriguing docuseries, or a chilling horror movie, this watch list has it all! Delve into these upcoming OTT releases and immerse yourself in the world of storytelling.

