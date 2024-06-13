If you’re tired of watching movies in the same few languages and are craving something fresh and unique to watch, tune into these foreign-language films. These films open up doors to a world of unique, captivating stories and new perspectives.

1. Amelie (French)

This whimsical romantic-comedy follows Amélie as she sets out to improve the lives of those around her in Paris, while navigating her own journey of self-discovery and love. With its quirky narrative and stunning visuals, it is a must-watch for fans of heartwarming, feel-good stories.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix​

2. Pan’s Labyrinth (Spanish)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, this dark fantasy follows young Ofelia as she navigates a mysterious world while living under the rule of her stepfather in post-Civil War Spain. With its stunning visuals and haunting story, it’s a must-watch for fans of deep, emotional narratives.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix​

3. Life is Beautiful (Italian)

This story, set against the backdrop of World War 2, revolves around a father who uses humor and imagination to protect his son from the harsh realities of a Nazi concentration camp. If you’re a fan of historical fiction, add this to your watchlist now!

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video​

4. The Intouchables (French)

This comedy-drama tells the true story of an aristocrat who hires an ex-convict as his caregiver, leading to an unexpected and heartwarming friendship. With its mix of humor and touching moments, this movie makes for an easy, yet thought-provoking watch.

Streaming on: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

5. Happening (French)

Set in 1960s France, this gripping drama follows Anne, a young student who faces an unwanted pregnancy and the harsh realities of seeking an illegal abortion. Directed by Audrey Diwan, “Happening” is an intense exploration of personal freedom and societal constraints.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

6. Memories of Murder (Korean)

Memories of Murder is a gripping crime drama based on the true story of South Korea’s first serial murders. The film follows two detectives with very different methods as they struggle to solve the case. If you’re looking for a chilling thriller to watch, check this film out!

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

7. Parasite (Korean)

This dark comedy thriller explores the stark divide between the wealthy Park family and the poor Kim family who make their way into working for the Parks under false pretenses. With its sharp social commentary and unexpected twists, it’s a must-watch for fans of thought-provoking and suspenseful cinema.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

With stunning visuals, powerful storytelling, and profound emotional impact, these must-watch foreign movies movies are sure to win your hearts. So, grab some popcorn and binge on!

