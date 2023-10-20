Romance is a genre that everybody enjoys as we ultimately crave love. From timeless classics to contemporary gems, romantic movies are bound to make your heart flutter and reignite your belief in the power of love. If you’re bored and perhaps pondering on what to watch, these Malayalam romantic movies on Netflix are the ones.

Here is a curated list of Malayalam romantic movies on Netflix that are going to make your heart flutter.

Varane Avashyamund

Vaarane Avashyamunde is a romantic drama directed by Anoop Sathyan. The film stars Kunchacko Boban, Shobana, and Dulquer Salmaan. The story revolves around a family dealing with unforeseen circumstances, rekindling old love and exploring new connections. It beautifully portrays the complexities of relationships and showcases the significance of love in various forms, making it a heartwarming tale of rediscovery and affection.

Maniyarayile Ashokan

Maniyarayile Ashokan is a romantic comedy film directed by Shamzu Zayba. The movie stars Jacob Gregory in the titular role of Ashokan. The story revolves around Ashokan, a thirty-year-old man searching for love, who faces societal pressure to get married. The film blends humour and heart to depict Ashokan’s journey as he navigates the complexities of love, relationships, and societal expectations, making it an endearing and entertaining romantic tale.

Kappela

Kappela is a romantic thriller directed by Muhammad Musthafa. The film features Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, and Sreenath Bhasi in prominent roles. The plot revolves around an unexpected romantic connection between an innocent village girl and a young man she meets over a wrong-number call. As their relationship develops, they find themselves entangled in unforeseen circumstances, leading to an intense and suspenseful narrative that explores love, trust, and betrayal.

Kilometers and Kilometers

Kilometers and Kilometers is a romantic adventure film directed by Jeo Baby. Tovino Thomas stars as Josemon, a young Kerala man who forms a unique bond with a British tourist named Cathy, played by India Jarvis. The story follows their journey across Scotland, revealing not only the beauty of the landscape but also the blossoming of a deep and heartfelt connection, making it a captivating romantic odyssey.

Padmini

Directed by Senna Hegde, Padmini is a delightful romantic comedy-drama. Kunchacko Boban portrays Rameshan, a college professor, and Vincy Aloshious as Smrithi, his bride. The story takes a comical turn when Smrithi elopes on their wedding night with her lover in a Premier Padmini car, leading to amusing events and Rameshan being dubbed “Padmini” in jest by friends and colleagues. The film blends humour, romance, and drama, offering an entertaining narrative.

