Romance is a genre that everybody enjoys as we ultimately crave love. From timeless classics to contemporary gems, romantic movies are bound to make your heart flutter and reignite your belief in the power of love. If you’re bored and perhaps pondering on what to watch, these romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video are the ones.

Here is a curated list of romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video that are going to make your heart flutter.

My Fault

My Fault is a Spanish film adapted from Mercedes Ron’s novel Culpa Mía. The film revolves around the female protagonist Noah who has to leave her town and everyone to move in with her mother’s new rich husband, where she meets Nick, her stepbrother. Watch it and find out what unexpected things happen. The film is directed by Domingo González and casts Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace as the lead roles.

Jab We Met

Aditya Kashyap is the biggest green flag for girls and Geet is what all boys want. Geet is in search of her boyfriend Anshuman, and, when rejected, she finds her true love in Aditya. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film casts Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Aditya and Geet, the lead characters who eventually fall in love. Jab We Met is all time favourite of teens and young adults. The on-screen chemistry between the two actors is adorable beyond words.

Sita Ramam

No doubt Sita Ramam has made Mrunal Thankur to be the nation’s heartthrob. It’s one of the most touching love stories that made the audience cry. The story revolves around Afreen who is given the task of delivering a very old letter by her late grandfather. Find out where the letter takes Afreen and how the story unfolds. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film stars Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania

A desi love story which is a complete entertainer. Directed by Shashank Kaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as Humpty Sharma and Kavya, the main leads. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s on-screen chemistry is worth a watch. The story revolves around the Ambala girl Kavya who is about to get married to an NRI. When she visits Delhi to shop for her trousseau, she meets Humpty, an easy-going guy with whom she falls in love.

Masaan

Masaan was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and received critical acclaim for its compelling storytelling and powerful performances. The film follows two interwoven storylines set in the city of Varanasi. One revolves around a young woman named Devi struggling to cope with societal norms and the consequences of a personal tragedy. The other follows a lower-caste boy named Deepak, who faces the challenges of his social background while trying to pursue his dreams. Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi are seen playing important roles in the two stories.

Chemical Hearts

Chemical Hearts is the hope for all the singles who are just waiting for the right one. Directed by Richard Tanne, the story focuses on the 17-year-old Henry Page who is the editor of his school newspaper and has never been in love. Yet he dreams of a great romantic love story. Will he be successful in finding love? Austin Abrams and Lili Reinhart are the lead roles in this movie.

Let us know which one of these romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video you are watching first.