Here are the latest Telugu and Malayalam feel-good movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule

Anni Manchi Sakunamule is a Telugu-language feel-good romantic drama directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy and produced by Priyanka Dutt. The cast includes Santosh Sobhan, Malvika Nair, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, and Gauthami. The film follows two childhood friends, a food video blogger and an entrepreneur. A minor misunderstanding leads to their breakup and how they get back together forms the crux.

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Ayisha

Ayisha stars Manju Warrier in the lead role and is directed by Aamir Pallikal. The family entertainer follows the story of Ayisha, who migrates to the Gulf and becomes a domestic worker for an elite Arab family. She learns to adjust to her new life by picking up necessary etiquette and forming close bonds. Mona Tawil, Krishna Sankar, Mini Alphonsa, Radhika, and others play key roles.

IMDb rating: 7/10

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum

Directed by Akhil Sathyan, Pachuvum Athbitha Vilakkum is a Malayalam comedy-drama starring Fahadh Faasil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Indrans, and others in lead roles. The film follows a middle-class youth settled in Mumbai and the incidents that happen on his journey to Kerala.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Jawanum Mullpoovum

Jawanum Mullapponum is a Malayalam family drama directed by Raghu Menon, casting Shivada Nair, Sumesh Chandran, and Rahul Madhav in lead roles. The movie depicts the story of a school teacher named Jayasree and her family. It shows the difficulties they face during the pandemic due to the lack of technical knowledge during the lockdown and how they resolve their disputes and overcomes those circumstances.

Balagam

Set in a village in Telangana, the film follows the after-effects of the sudden death of a family patriarch. How the protagonist plans to get married to clear his family debt forms the crux. The movie was directed by Venu Yeldandi and stars Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyanram, Roopa Lakshmi, Muralidhar Goud, and others in key roles.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

