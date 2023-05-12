Malayalam movies are known for their breathtaking cinematography and their deep and highly creative storylines. For those who enjoy depth in the films they watch, they need not look further than the latest releases from God’s Own Country. While there are many great movies to watch from Mollywood, not everyone has the time to go through all of them. To make it easier for you, we have curated a list of the latest Malayalam movies available on your favourite OTT platforms. If you are in search of weekend plans, you know what to do.

Here are the latest Malayalam movies for you to watch this weekend on OTT.

Vichitram

This Malayalam movie Vichitram, which means ‘Unusual’ is a horror-thriller directed by Achu Vijayan. The story revolves around Jasmine and her five sons who return to their ancestral house after her brother’s death. The story becomes more interesting when an eerie of strange and mysterious events takes place in the house and they find it haunted. According to Chandi, the servant, the house is haunted by Martha, the daughter of Jasmine’s brother Alex Puthenkoru. The blend of humour and terror makes this movie a perfect entertainer.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jawanum Mullapponum

Jawanum Mullapponum is a Malayalam family drama directed by Raghu Menon, casting Shivada Nair, Sumesh Chandran, and Rahul Madhav in lead roles. The movie depicts the story of a school teacher named Jayasree and her family. It shows the difficulties they face during the pandemic due to the lack of technical knowledge during the lockdown and how they resolve their disputes and overcome those circumstances.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Corona Papers

Adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s 1949 film Stray Dog and the Tamil film 8 Thottakkal, Corona Papers is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The film unfolds around a robbery during the COVID-19 pandemic period and how the cops chase the culprits. It stars Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Jean Lal, and Gayathrie in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Thuramukham

The movie is set in the 1940s and 50s in Kochi, where workers fight against the notorious Chappa system of labour allocation and the primitive work guarantee scheme at the Mattancherry harbour. It follows the struggle of day labourers against dock bosses and centres around two brothers who find themselves on opposing sides of the conflict. Rajeev Ravi directed this Malayalam period drama with Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George and others in key roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Romancham

This Malayalam-language horror-comedy film is directed by Antony Sony and stars Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, and Anoop Menon in lead roles. The story revolves around a group of friends visiting a haunted house and encountering supernatural forces.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these latest Malayalam movies on OTT you are watching this weekend.