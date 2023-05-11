Gear up for an exhilarating weekend filled with the magic of cinema, as OTT platforms present a captivating lineup of new Indian movies releasing this week of May. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of riveting dramas, adrenaline-pumping adventures, and unforgettable stories. We’ve handpicked the crème de la crème, the top eight latest Indian movies, for you to indulge in this weekend on OTT. So, get comfortable, grab your favourite snacks, and prepare to be swept away by the sheer entertainment and cinematic brilliance that awaits.

Here are the Indian movies releasing on OTT this week of May.

Vikram Vedha

Vikram Veda is a 2022 Hindi-language action-thriller movie featuring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. It is a remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name. The plot follows as Vikram, a police officer who is decisive about right and wrong, is on a mission to find and eliminate a gangster and drug smuggler, Vedha. However, the story takes a turn when Vedha surrenders himself and starts narrating Vikram his story. The movie ends with a standoff between Vikram and Vedha.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Releasing date: 12 May 2023

Shaakunthalam

It is a Telugu language mythological romantic drama written and directed by Gunasekar, based on Kalidasa’s Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The story portrays Shakunthala, daughter of sage Vishwamitra and nymph Menaka, who falls in love with the mighty king of the Puru Dynasty, Dushyant. Later, they both get married and while heading back to his kingdom, Dushyant promises her to return back. But Dushyant forgets all about Shakunthala due to a sage’s curse until the spell breaks and the two reunite.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Releasing date: 11 May 2023

Bholaa

In the remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi (2019), the cast stars are Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, and Vineet Kumar. The story begins with a prisoner named Bhola, who has been released after 10 years, and desperately wanted to meet his beloved daughter. However, his plans are interrupted by unwanted obstacles. As he heads back to his daughter, he intrudes into a drug bust. Watch the movie to find out how Bhola comes out from the precarious situation that involves the drug mafia.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Releasing date: 11 May 2023

Vichitram

This Malayalam movie Vichitram, which means ‘Unusual’ is a horror-thriller directed by Achu Vijayan. The story revolves around Jasmine and her five sons who return to their ancestral house after her brother’s death. The story becomes more interesting when an eerie of strange and mysterious events takes place in the house and they find it haunted. According to Chandi, the servant, the house is haunted by Martha, the daughter of Jasmine’s brother Alex Puthenkoru. The blend of humor and terror makes this movie a perfect entertainer.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Releasing date: 10 May 2023

Javanum Mullapoovum

Javanum Mullapponum is a Malayalam family drama directed by Raghu Menon, casting Shivada Nair, Sumesh Chandran, and Rahul Madhav in lead roles. The movie depicts the story of a school teacher named Jayasree and her family. It shows the difficulties they face during the pandemic due to the lack of technical knowledge during the lockdown and how they resolve their disputes and overcome those circumstances.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Releasing date: 12 May 2023

Soppana Sundari

Soppana Sundari is the latest Tamil movie written and directed by SG Charles. The movie star cast includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Mime Gopi, Sunil Reddy, Deepa Shankar, Karunakaran, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and more. The title Soppana Sundari refers to a car that’s won by a middle-class family in a raffle draw. This brings great happiness and a beacon of hope in their mundane lives, but their celebrations suppress as people attempt to claim that car as their own the car, which creates chaos and leads to unexpected events.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Releasing date: 12 May 2023

Thiruvin Kural

Thiruvin Kural is Tamil- language action thriller with some psychological touch. The film is written and directed by Harish Prabhu. The film stars Arulnithi, Bharathiraja, and Aathmika in the lead roles. Thiru is a speech and hearing-impaired youngster, who’s leading a peaceful life with his lovable father and family. An unforeseen accident at a construction site puts Thiru and his father in trouble. Will Thiru manage to save his father and the people around him, despite his disabilities?

OTT platform: Netflix

Releasing date: 12 May 2023

Yaathisai

This Tamil-language historical action-adventure film, written and directed by Dharani Rasendran, is a periodical fiction with a new cast. The cast includes Shakthi Mithran, Seyon Rajalakshmi, Samar, and Vaidhegi Amarnat in the lead roles with Guru Somasundaram, Chandrakumar, Semmalar Annam, Subathra, and Vijay Seyon portraying supporting roles. The story follows Kothi, a young man from the Einar clan, who wishes to free his clan and give them what is rightfully theirs. He goes on a journey to revolt against Ranadheera Pandiyan, the Pandiyan king who ruled the present Tamilnadu region.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Releasing date: 12 May 2023

