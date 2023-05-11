With the blockbuster Ugram, Gopichand’s Ramabanam, and the path-breaking The Kerala Story, the first week of April was a rollercoaster for moviegoers. Moving forward, this Friday seems to be loaded with more entertainment than the previous one had. From Naga Chaitanya’s Custody to Bellamkonda Srinivas’s Hindi version of Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi, the movies releasing this Friday at the theatres are as entertaining as they get. Open your mobile apps right away to book your tickets.

Here are the movies releasing at the theatres this Friday.

Custody

Custody is a bilingual movie scheduled to be released on 12 May 2023. Naga Chaitanya, Kirthi Shetty and Aravind Swamy act as the lead characters in the movie. The movie portrays a police constable named Shiva, who’s assigned to bring and present the gangster Raju at the court. On the other hand, Raju’s rivals set a plan to kill him, and Shiva turns against his own brethren to protect Raju from his rivals for 48 hours.

Pizza 3: The Mummy

After the hit of Pizza and its sequel, Pizza 3, a thriller-drama directed by Mohan Govind is ready to be released theatrically this week casting Ashwin Kakumanu, Pavithrah Marimuthu, Gaurav Narayanan and Abhishek Shankar. The plot focuses on the Protagonist, who’s on a search to find the reason behind a series of murders that take place exactly where he delivers food.

Bhuvana Vijayam

Bhuvana Vijayam is a Telugu comedy thriller directed by Yalamanda Charan. The movie casts Sunil, Srinivas Reddy, Viva Harsha, Vasanthi, Pruthvi, and Dhanraj in the lead roles. The story revolves around a superstitious filmmaker and his poor writing crew who are helped in part by supernatural powers to create intriguing content for movie watchers.

Chatrapathi (Hindi)

Chatrapathi is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action movie set to be released on 12 May, featuring Bellamkonda Sreenivas in his Hindi debut playing the titular role. It is a remake of the 2005 Telugu film of the same name. In the movie, a woman adopts Shivaji as her own son and shows equal affection to both his sons, but Shivaji’s stepbrother gets jealous of him. Later, they along with the other villagers are forced to evacuate, during which Shivaji gets separated from his mother. The story is all about the circumstances he faces and how he reunites with his long-lost mother and brother.

IB71

IB71 is an upcoming Hindi patriotic spy-thriller story based on true events during the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict, scheduled to be released on 12 May. The movie is directed by Sankalp Reddy and will feature Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil and Niharica Raizada as lead characters. An IB Agent, Dev leads a team of 30 agents for a ten-day top-secret mission to save the nation.

