If you’re a passionate Bollywood enthusiast like us, you’re probably eagerly anticipating your weekend movie choice. Well, fret not, because we’ve got you covered! Here’s a curated list of highly-rated Hindi movies of 2023 on IMDb that promise not just to keep you engaged but to captivate you with fresh and compelling content. These movies will enthral you with their new and modish content that will keep you hooked until the end.

Here is the list of top IMDb-rated Hindi movies in 2023 so far.

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi and written by Aseem Arora, Sumit Batheja, and Parveez Shaikh. The star cast of the movie is Siddharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, and many others. The story is set in the 1970s in India where an Indian spy agent is on a deadly mission to expose the covert nuclear weapons in Pakistan while he falls in love with a Muslim girl. Will he be able to save her after the mission?

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a rom-com directed by Karan Johar. A Punjabi man and a Bengali girl, who make the unlikeliest of couples, struggle to convince their families to their marriage. How the two take a tough challenge to triumph in their mission forms the crux. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and others are also seen playing significant roles adding to the whole narrative.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

IB71

IB71 is a patriotic spy-thriller story based on true events during the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict. The movie is directed by Sankalp Reddy and features Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil and Niharica Raizada as lead characters. An IB Agent, Dev leads a team of 30 agents for a ten-day top-secret mission to save the nation. Even a single misleading action could bring a disaster. Will they be able to finish the mission successfully?

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway

Starring Rani Mukerji as the lead, the film is about an Indian woman who lives in Norway and fights with the Norwegian authorities to regain the custody of her children. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is based on a true incident of Sagarika Chakraborty who fought against the Norwegian Child Welfare Service to regain the custody of her kids. The film explores the theme of cultural differences and parenting.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Gulmohar

Directed by Rahul V. Chittella, the plotline of the film revolves around how the Batra family make preparations to move out of their 34-year-old family house. Unspoken secrets and insecurities start to surface amidst the mayhem. The Hindi family drama stars Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Sharmila Tagore and others in notable roles. Find out how the Batra family’s house shifting changes their lives.

IMDb rating:7.7/10

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is a compelling courtroom drama where a common man with integrity and honesty can be proven to be a threat to the system when the truth is on his side. Starring one of the best performances of Manoj Bajpayee in the film, Priyanka Setia, Surya Kulshreshtha, Adrija Sinha and Vipin Sharma are also seen playing a part in the movie.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Satyaprem ki Katha

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a Hindi musical romantic drama directed by Sameer Vidhwans. Satyaprem is a middle-class man reeling under the torture of being single all his life and imagining a perfect love story with the girl of his dreams. When Katha, a charming and happy-go-lucky girl, enters his life, love blossoms and leads to dramatic events.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

OMG 2

Another courtroom drama that is a satirical comedy. Directed by Amit Rai, the film revolves around a staunch worshiper of Lord Shiva, Kanti Sharan Mudgal whose son is blamed for immoral conduct and is suspended from school. Upon confrontation, Kanti finds out that his son is a victim of misinformation and misguidance. Watch the film to figure out how would Kanti prove his son’s innocence and what is the divine intervention in the film. Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar are the lead stars of the film.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Jawan

This pan-India movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanatara, Sanya Malhotra and many more are causing a ruckus. With Anirudh Ravichander’s music and SRK donning a grey shade, aren’t you excited about this movie to watch? Jawan follows a man who wants to fix the wrongdoings of society but goes against the law.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Bad Boy

Bad Boy is a light-hearted, romantic comedy film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The story is set in a way where we get to see a good-for-nothing guy fall in love with a studious girl from a conservative family. How will he prove his calibre to woo her? The film stars newcomers Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi in the lead roles. Apart from the lead roles, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Rajesh Sharma, and Saswata Chatterjee are also seen in the film contributing their share to the narrative.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Let us know which one of these top IMDb-rated Hindi movies of 2023 you liked watching the most.