In this article, we’ll delve into top-rated 2023 Telugu movies on IMDb, celebrating the exceptional storytelling and cinematic artistry that have earned these films a special place in the hearts of movie enthusiasts. These films not only showcase the industry’s creative prowess but also offer a glimpse into the diverse narratives and unparalleled talent that continue to elevate Telugu cinema to new heights. From epic dramas to heartwarming family tales, this list showcases the diversity and brilliance of Telugu cinema.

Here are the top-rated Telugu movies on IMDb in 2023 so far.

Rangamarthanda

Rangamarthanda, directed by Krishna Vamsi, is a gripping drama featuring Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, and Brahmanandam in prominent roles, supported by Shivathmika Rajashekar, Rahul Sipligunj, Ali Reza, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The story revolves around a retired theatre legend, ‘Rangamarthanda,’ who divides his riches between his two offspring. Tragically, they start subjecting him and his spouse to mistreatment, unravelling a poignant family narrative of betrayal and ingratitude.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Balagam

Set in a village in Telangana, the film follows the after-effects of the sudden death of a family patriarch. How the protagonist plans to get married to clear his family debt forms the crux. The movie was directed by Venu Yeldandi and stars Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyanram, Roopa Lakshmi, Muralidhar Goud, and others in key roles.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Writer Padmabhushan

This charming, movie is about a struggling writer from the City of Vijayawada. The movie is about how he deals with his family, love interest and several other people in his life as he tries to make it. Writer Padmabhushan stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Tina Shilparaj, and Suhas, and is directed by Shanmukha Prashanth.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

OTT platform: Zee5

Samajavaragamana

Samajavargamana is what you need for a good laugh. It is a comedy-thriller movie directed by Ram Abbaraju and written by Bhanu Bogavarapu. The movie stars Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Naresh Srikanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, and Devi Prasad.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

OTT platform: Aha

Virupaksha

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, Virupaksha is an action thriller starring Sai Dharam Teja and Samyukta Menon in the lead roles. Set in a mysterious village, the plot follows a set of gloomy events that leave the villagers with a puzzle of doubts and unanswered questions. How the protagonist traces the source of the tragedies forms the crux of the plot. Brahmaji, Ajay, Rajiv Kanakala, Sunil, and others play supporting roles.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Mem Famous

Mem Famous, produced by Chai Bisket Films, the plot revolves around a jobless trio who aims to become famous. Saarya Laxman, Mani Aegurla, Kiran Macha, Muralidhar Goud, and Sumanth Prabhas are among the leading cast.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ugram

Ugram is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and written by Toom Venkat and Abburi Ravi. The film projects Deepak (Allari Naresh), an honest and kind man who runs a family-owned theatre and tries to make ends meet. It stars Mirna Menon as the female lead opposite Allari Naresh, the male lead. There is a sudden pause in Deepak’s life when a series of unexplained murders takes place at the theatre.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these top IMDb-rated Telugu movies of 2023 so far impressed you the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.