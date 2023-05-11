Naga Chaitanya, who was in Vizag on Wednesday for the promotions of his next movie Custody, expressed the film turned out well and would entertain all sections. “It’s all about the journey of a constable and it has several twists to keep the audience glued to their seats,” said the actor.

Speaking particularly about the background music, the young hero hailed Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja for their excellent work, which would provide the audience with a different experience. Showering praise on director Venkat Prabhu, he mentioned that the movie’s screenplay was extraordinary, ensuring that the audience would enjoy every scene. Expressing his fondness for Vizag, Chaitanya said, “I have a great affection for the people of the city and have cherished it since the beginning of my film career.”

“Whenever my movie is released, I always seek feedback from the Vizagites. Even if a film is not shot here, I insist on coming to Vizag for its promotions,” said Naga Chaitanya during the Custody press meet, striking a sentimental chord with the residents. The hero further mentioned that most of his films were shot in the beautiful city of Vizag, and they have enjoyed a high success rate.

Starring Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, and Priyamani in lead roles, Custody, an action entertainer, will hit the screens on 12 May. Venkat Prabhu is making his directorial debut in Telugu with this film, while Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Sankar Raja composed the music for it. The fans of Akkineni, who were disappointed after Akhil’s Agent flopped at the box office, are eagerly waiting for a hit from the Akkineni heroes.

