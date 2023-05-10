With dazzling visual effects and a stunning screen show by Prabhas, the trailer of Adipurush, released globally on Tuesday, 9 May 2023, is creating a positive buzz. The much-awaited movie, a high-on-graphics rendition of Ramayana, is now the talk of the cine world. The fans of the Baahubali star, overwhelmed by the positive response to the trailer, are seen chanting Jai Shri Ram in jubilation.

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the pan-Indian movie has been generating much hype since the commencement of its shooting. However, the movie’s teaser released in October 2022 drew flak from the cine buffs, including the fans of Prabhas, for poor visual effects. The makers, keeping in view the criticism, made several changes and the film director, Om Raut, seems to have taken enough care to ensure the trailer would be a visual treat. He was successful in giving the trailer a grand and polished look.

Released in over 70 countries, the trailer doubled the excitement amongst fans eagerly waiting for the film’s release. The 700-crore budget film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam simultaneously on 16 June 2023. Prior to its worldwide theatrical release, the Prabhas starrer will be screened at the Tribeca Festival in New York on 13 June.

Meanwhile, the three-minute trailer of Adipurush has been shaking YouTube since its release. It created a record as the views touched the one million mark within half an hour of its premiere. Prabhas, along with other crew members, attended the grand trailer launch in Mumbai. Earlier, the trailer was specially screened at a theatre in Hyderabad, where Prabhas’s admirers were in festive mode after witnessing the glimpse on the big screen. Disappointed over two duds in a row, Radhe Shyam and Sahoo, fans hope Adipurush hit the bullseye and are confident after the positive buzz for the trailer.

