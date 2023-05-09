This year’s first four months have been full of entertaining and thrilling releases. We no longer need to wait in long lines for movie tickets as these OTT platforms cover everything, and Netflix is on the front line of them all. So, here’s the list of movies and web series releasing on Netflix this May for you to binge away this hot summer month.

Below is the list of movies and web series releasing on Netflix in May.

Meter

Meter is a Telugu action-comedy drama starring Kiran Abbavaram and Athulyaa Ravi in her Telugu debut. The plot follows Arjun Kalyan, the son of a police constable, who ends up becoming a SI despite his disinterest in the department. He attempts to get himself dismissed but ends up gaining a good reputation. Later, some unexpected events lead him into a head-on conflict with Home Minister and he gets to know some shocking facts.

Release date: 5 May 2023

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

It is a Hindi-language romantic comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan. Rohan (Ranbir Singh) is besotted with Nisha (Shraddha Kapoor) the moment he sees her on their Spain vacation. They even get a nod from both their families for marriage. Suddenly, hitches develop between them and the marriage gets cancelled. Did the two get back together? This forms part of the crux of the story.

Release date: 3 May 2023

The Mother

This film is an American action drama directed by Niki Caro starring Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia. The story follows a female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her abandoned daughter while on the run from some deadly men.

Release date: 12 May 2023

Thiruvin Kural

Thiruvin Kural is Tamil- language action thriller with some psychological touch. The film is written and directed by Harish Prabhu. Thiru is a speech and hearing-impaired youngster, who’s leading a peaceful life with his lovable father and family. An unforeseen accident at a construction site puts Thiru and his father in trouble. Will Thiru manage to save his father and the people around him, despite his disabilities?

Release date: 12 May 2023

Kathal

Kathal which means “Jackfruit” is an upcoming Hindi-language social comedy drama. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav and Neha Saraf. The plot moves as a young policewoman desperately tries to solve the bizarre case of a local politician’s prized jackfruits’ disappearance from his garden to prove herself worthy of her position.

Release date: 19 May 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

This limited series is a prequel bonus to the Netflix series Bridgerton. The series features India Amarteifio as the lead role, alongside Adjoa Amdoh’ Corey Mylchreest, Golda Rosheuvel and Ruth Gemmel as supporting roles. It focuses on a young Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power and the romance between her and George III, which transforms both their lives.

Release date: 4 May 2023

Sanctuary

Sanctuary is a Japanese sports drama TV series directed by Kan Eguchi that premiered on Netflix this month. The series consists of eight episodes. The series follows a juvenile delinquent who becomes a sumo trainee in chase of fame and riches and soon finds himself on a collision course with a voiceless wrestler carrying a secret.

Release date: 4 May 2023

Naam Season 2

Naam Season 2 is a sequel of the Tamil musical series Naam, written and directed by T Suriavelan which was an instant sensation on the internet. The second season has 11 episodes and with the already existing cast, new members will join the team. The story follows one year after the reunion of One Music, the murder of the member sends the rest of the band into a struggle to find their way forward.

Release date: 19 May 2023

Queen Cleopatra

Queen Cleopatra is an American docudrama series focusing on the story of Ptolemaic Egyptian Queen Cleopatra VII. The series features Adele James, Craig Russell, Sami Fekkak and James Marlow. The docuseries is about more than just facts, as it depicts not only why Cleopatra had to do the things she did but also how she saw herself throughout her life.

Release date: 10 May 2023

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing on Netflix this May you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for monthly OTT updates.