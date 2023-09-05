It’s hard to watch any movie on OTT with your family these days. But ‘Friday Night Plan’ is a total hacker for a Friday night movie plan at home. Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, this coming-of-age comedy-drama starring Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles highlights the sibling bond between two brothers and was recently released on Netflix. It is indeed amusing to watch a high school drama without drugs, smoke and sex. The film follows a typical theme of brotherhood with an unstructured screenplay that leaves the audience obscure until the last half hour of the movie.

Here is a review of Friday Night Plan on Netflix.

Synopsis

An eighteen-year-old Siddharth (Babil Khan), a nerd, takes responsibility for his younger brother Adi (Amrith Jayan) when their mother (Juhi Chawla) is away for a business trip. This gives the belligerent brothers to mend their relationship with each other. A series of events takes place in just one night which changes the course of their relationship and addresses their problems and self-discovery. Written and directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, the movie feels like an extension of a Disney movie plot with little room for improvement in the screenplay

On the performance front, Babil Khan pleasantly surprises the viewers as a light-hearted and effortlessly cool character. This is a stark departure from his role in “Qala,” where his character carried significant emotional weight and delivered intense dialogues. Amrith Jayan, a newcomer, convincingly portrayed his character. In every high school drama, there’s typically a character who strives to blend in, and Amrith’s character was undoubtedly one of those.

But surprisingly, he exuded a genuinely cool vibe. Juhi Chawla had a special appearance in the movie as their mother. While her presence may not be immediately impactful, her character’s existence significantly influences the dynamics within the bond shared by both brothers.

The movie had a subplot of love spiraling which is mostly neglected. The length of the film may not seem long but it doesn’t keep you hooked throughout the movie. On a positive note, the songs were undeniably catchy and had us tapping our feet at the party.

Overall, the movie provides a feel-good experience. It might not be the kind of film you’d want to revisit, but if you’re in the mood for some lighthearted entertainment and just want to have fun, then this movie is worth a watch.

