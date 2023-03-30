With the growing excitement for new web series, the OTT showrunners are under painstaking pressure to crack the formula to engross their subscribers. Unfortunately, scriptwriters and makers have chosen a cringy path to get audiences hooked to the screens with unnecessary abusive language, avoidable nudity, and derogatory character designs. With reputed film stars following suit, watching a web series together with family on TV has become an almost impossible task, with loud abuses and NSFW content spoiling the experience at every turn. Digging out safe content from the huge pile of series on digital platforms has become a more hectic task than ever with the current scenario. But if you still have hope for quality content, check out this list of Indian family-friendly web series on OTT for a relaxing watch.

Below are five feel-good Indian family-friendly web series you can watch on OTT.

Mind the Malhotras

This series revolves around a married couple and the antics of their three kids. The Malhotras see other couples in their friend groups getting divorced and fear for the integrity of their marriage. They seek professional help in the form of counselling which brings up several hidden parts of their marriage in the most hilarious way possible. Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, and Denzil Smith play the main characters in this show.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Yeh Meri Family

Set in 1998, this series tells the tale of a 12-year-old boy growing up in an average Indian family. The show revolves around the various emotions he feels towards his family and how they change with every situation he goes through with them. The series stars Vishesh Bansal, Mona Singh, and Akarsh Khurana.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Aam Aadmi Family

This show paints an accurate picture of the quintessential Indian Family. The characters consist of a gossip-loving grandmother, a hardworking dad, a cultured mom, and two grown-up children who deal with being middle class the best way they know how. The cast of this series includes Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim, and Chandan Anand.

OTT platform: Zee5

Home

When a family receives an eviction notice from the authorities, their bonds are put to the test to overcome the hardship. Being a middle-class family with little resources, they must fight with all they have. The series stars Amol Parashar, Annu Kapoor, and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

OTT platform: MX Player

Happy Family Conditions Apply

The Dholakia family has four generations living under the same roof. The household navigates the eccentricities and madness of living together. The Hindi comedy series features an ensemble cast including Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Julka, and others. Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia directed the series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these Indian web series on OTT you will watch first with your family. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.