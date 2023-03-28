For those who have spent the better time this month binging, web series have been a fundamental part of their entertainment needs. The year 2023 has been a great year for people who move from binge to binge since there have been so many amazing releases from every OTT platform available in the country. With new releases in various languages, from various regions, everyone has been spoilt for choice. March was no slouch either with phenomenal shows like Daisy Jones and The Six and Rocket boys bringing much happiness to fans. Even though it is the last week of March, there are still many great web series releasing on OTT in these few remaining days.

Here are 7 web series releasing this week of March on OTT that you can look forward to for ending the month with much excitement.

United Kacche

A man from Punjab is obsessed with immigrating to the UK and makes it his dream to do so. He finally gets the chance to go, however, he has to do so illegally. When he gets there he starts discovering for himself whether or not the country is everything he expected it to be. This Hindi comedy-drama features Sunil Grover, Sapna Pabbi, and Nikhil Vijay in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 31 March 2023

Unseen

A cleaning lady finds herself in a world of violence and crime while searching for her lost husband. During her attempts to find out the reason behind her husband’s sudden disappearance, a criminal organisation taunts her with tragedies from the past. This crime show was created by Travis Taute and Daryne Joshua, and it features Gail Mabalane, Brendon Daniels, and Hein De Vries in major roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 March 2023

Emergency NYC

The lives of frontline emergency medical professionals are never easy with hours and hours of tending to critically injured individuals. In a city as large as New York, these professionals are pushed to their limits on a daily basis. This docuseries dives into the personal and work lives of these individuals. The creators of this show are Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 March 2023

From Me to You

An introverted high schooler has her mind changed after making a new friend. Sawoko steps out of her shell when she meets Kazehaya, a nice boy who shows her that the world is so much more than what she thinks it is. This teen TV show features the voices of Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa, and Miyuki Sawashiro as prominent characters.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 March 2023

Copycat Killer

A serial killer turns murders into spectacles with the help of the media. People become intrigued with the murders because of how the killer manipulates the victims, the police and the media into portraying the murders in the most attention-grabbing ways. This crime thriller series stars Wu Kang-ren, Alice Ko, and Ruby Lin as main characters.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 March 2023

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Set in Hawaii, this series is about a highly accomplished teenage girl. While navigating the difficulties of being a teenager, she also has to balance a medical career. This family comedy series is created by Kourtney Kong and stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Wes Tian, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman in notable roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 31 March 2023

The Power

This thriller series is about women suddenly discovering the power to electrocute other people at will. With the discovery of this power and more women learning about this power, the power dynamics of the world are shifted drastically. The creators of this series include Naomi Alderman, Claire Wilson, and Sarah Quintrell. The Power features Toni Collette, Toheeb Jimoh, and Halle Bush in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 31 March 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of March on OTT you are most excited about.