How many of you have planned your weekend around fourth India vs Australia test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy? With Virat Kohli’s antics, sledge wars, Marnus Labuschange’s funny poses, and Ashwin’s spin magic, the match at Ahmedabad is sure to be as interesting as it gets. But if you looking beyond cricket for entertainment, you are at the right place. The array of movies and web series releasing today on OTT is something you must look forward to if you wish to shred the week-long stress. Make sure to grab a lot of popcorn and snacks the list is pretty long.

Here is the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms.

Christy

Roy joins Christy’s tuition classes because he was failing class. They become good friends as the story progresses. However, when Christy lands a job abroad, Roy’s life changes. Directed by Alvin Henry, this comedy film stars Malavika Mohanna, Mathew Thomas, Joy Mathew, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Rekha

Set in the Bandadka village in Kasaragod, this story revolves around Rekha and Arjun’s budding love. Directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, this drama film stars Vincy Aloshious and Unni Lalu in notable roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kuttey

This movie depicts how the tension builds as three stray gangs happen to cross paths on a rainy night in Mumbai’s outskirts. Kuttey is a Hindi crime thriller starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and others. This movie is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

OTT platform: Netflix

Dada

An unmarried couple about to finish college is stunned by an unintentional pregnancy. Due to difficult circumstances, the father is left to raise the child as a single parent. This movie stars Kavin and Aparna Das in lead roles and is directed by Ganesh K. Babu.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Run Baby Run

A happy-go-lucky man, with a simplistic view of life, gets entangled in a series of plot twists and races against time. The Tamil thriller movie stars RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh & others. The movie is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Boudi Canteen

A young woman with a passion for cooking wants to turn her passion into a business and profit from it. However, as she sets out to do so, her challenges start to mount and her life becomes harder to manage. This movie stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Subhashree Ganguly in lead roles. It is also directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

OTT platform: Zee5

Chang Can Dunk

Chang, a teenager, is a basketball fanatic who wants nothing more than to dunk and get the girl one day. In the process of trying to be impressive, he ends up learning more about himself, and the people around him. Bloom Li, Ben Wang, Zoe Renee, and others star in the English family movie, directed by Jingyi Shao.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Luther: The Fallen Sun

With a serial killer running wild through the streets of London, a disgraced but brilliant cop must take matters into his own hands. He breaks out of prison and sets out to hunt down this criminal. The movie stars Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, and Andy Serkis. It is directed by Jamie Payne.

OTT platform: Netflix

Accidental Farmer & Co

A young carefree villager is upset at his grandfather for not leaving behind any valuables for him. He happens to discover a magical plant that blesses him with fortunes. However, the news soon spreads throughout the village, causing trouble for him. The Tamil web series stars Vaibhav, Ramya Pandian, Badava Gopi, and others in prime roles. Sugan Jay directed the comedy series.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Happy Family Conditions Apply

The Dholakia family has four generations living under the same roof. The household navigates the eccentricities and madness of living together. The Hindi comedy series features an ensemble cast including Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Julka, and others. Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia directed the series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is a problem solver for the rich and famous. He is quick to solve any given problem, however, the problem he cannot handle is his own ex-convict father. Based on the series Ray Donovan, this suspenseful drama features eminent actors like Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and others in significant roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Glory S2

Moon Dong-eun was bullied her whole high school life by a group of friends. Traumatised by the events, she decides to take revenge on the ones who caused her misery. The new season will showcase her plans in full motion. Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, this Korean revenge drama stars Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, and others in plot-centric roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT you are watching first this weekend.