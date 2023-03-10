The heat in Vizag has begun, and it is expected to be a lot worse than the previous years if the reports by IMD are to be believed. This makes us want to treat ourselves to something delicious, to cool ourselves down. So what better way to do so, than indulging in some chilled desserts? Vizag has several eateries, that offer something unique to the citizens, serving mouthwatering desserts that would be perfect for a humid day. This list includes some well know delicacies like Apricot Delight from The Spicy Venue, Choco Orange from Dumount Creamery, and more. Keep reading to find out more and don’t forget to give them a try this summer!

Here is a list of the desserts to eat in Vizag this summer.

Apricot Delight- The Spicy Venue

One of the most renowned desserts in the city is Apricot Delight served by The Spicy Venue. The chilled creamy dessert with a fruit punch is sure to win over your heart in the first bite. Especially in the summer season, when the heat gets unbearable, indulging in a cup of Apricot Delight will soulfully cool you. Apart from this sweet delicacy, The Spicy Venue has a range of flavourful meal options. MLA Potlam Biryani, Lamb Fry Pulao, Chicken Chilli, and Spl Chicken Biryani are must-haves.

Location: Opposite Dutt Island, Siripuram

Choco Orange- Dumont Creamery

Ever heard of a combination of chocolate and orange? If not, then Dumount Creamery is here to surprise you! Choco Orange is a fusion delicacy of silky chocolate and tangy orange. Enjoy a bowl or two of this one-of-a-kind delicacy and bid farewell to the scorching Vizag heat. Dumount Cremery has other best-selling options like Butterscotch Shake, Caramel Toffee Crunch Ice Cream, Dutchmen’s Choco Brownie, and Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream.

Location: Opposite Kotak School, Chinna Waltair

Black Forest Fantasy Sundae- Jack Frost

Jack Frost is a very significant part of Vizagites’ lives. It is one of the oldest and most loved ice cream places in the city. Black Forest Fantasy Sundae is one of their most loves desserts. Aside from that indulging in their Butterscotch Ice Cream, Chocolate Brownie Sundae, Dry Fruit Swiss Chocolate Ice Cream, and Nutty Delight Ice Cream marks an ideal way to cool down on a hot afternoon.

Location: Waltair Main Road, Siripuram

Biscoff Crumbs Thick Shake- Dessertino

Dessertino is a fairly new eatery in Vzaig, but it was fast to establish its place in the hearts of the citizens. From sweet desserts and shakes to savoury snacks, Dessertino caters to all our cravings. Biscoff Crumbs Thick Shake from their menu is a chef special and also a must-have. Made with a delicious white base, and biscoff biscuits and spread, this delectable thick shake goes perfectly on a humid day.

Location: Near All India Radio Junction

Coconut Jaggery Ice Cream- Mekong Restaurant

Mekong Restaurant in Vizag caters authentic Asian dishes to our plates. Apart from their cuisine, they are well-known in the city for their Coconut Jaggery Ice Cream. The perfect blend of sweet jaggery and coconut is sure to leave you longing for more. It is recommended to try out their Zheng Rigi Baobing, Khanom Jin, Prawn Wafers and kimchi Salad, and Jasmine Tea.

Location: Hotel Green Park, Ram Nagar

Let us know which one of these desserts in Vizag is your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.