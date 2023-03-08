Summer is starting to kick off in Vizag now that the month of March is here. We hunt for ways to rejuvenate ourselves when the season’s simmering heat and humidity start to wear on our bodies. Vizag has a plethora of eateries that specialise in refreshing drinks, milkshakes, and more. While those are the most well-liked choices, how about indulging in some mouthwatering sundaes? No one would pass on a bowl of the flavourful sundae, drizzled with rich chocolate sauce and toppings, in their right mind. Take a look at this list, if you want to try the best sundaes in Vizag.

Here are the 6 best sundaes and the places to find them in Vizag.

Black Forest Fantasy, Jack Frost

Black Forest pastry, served with vanilla ice cream and topped off with chocolate sauce and nuts, makes this delectable sundae. Jack Frost is one the oldest and the best ice cream parlour’s in the city. They also serve a wide range of other sundaes including Caramel Nut sundaes, Chocolate Indulgence sundaes, and Ice Cream Sandwich sundaes.

Location: Siripuram

Death by Chocolate, Kelvin Scale

Kelvin Scale is a worthy mention when it comes to its wide range of desserts. While they are known for their plethora of ice creams, the Death by Chocolate sundae is a must-try. It is made with ice cream combined with chocolate bars, dipped in chocolate sauce, on top of cookie crumb crust. Hot Chocolate Brownie with ice cream, Ferrero Rocher ice cream, White Chocolate Belgium Pocket waffles, and Exotic Kitkat Pocket waffles are amongst their other bestsellers.

Location: Sector 5, MVP Double Road

Vanilla Choco Berry, Ibaco

Vanilla Choco Berry ice cream, with delicious toppings and sauce of your choice, this dessert will steal your heart. Ibaco is known for serving one of the best sundaes in Vizag. From ice cream cakes to cold brews, this place will surely exceed your expectations. Cotton Candy ice cream, Electric Blackcurrant ice cream, and Swiss Choco Symphony ice cream cake are some of their other best sellers.

Location: RK Beach Road and MVP Double Road, Opp Laddu Gopal

Triple Sundae, Drnk Lab

Drnk Lab is famous for its amazing sandwiches and refreshing drinks. Their sundaes are cannot be missed either. The Triple Sundae comes with your choice of ice cream, topped off with choco chips, sauce, and dry fruits. If you’re craving something savoury, then Peri Peri Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Tikka Pizza, and Chicken Maggie are amongst the best sellers, alongside Fresh Lime Juice.

Location: Seethammadaara

Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream with Butterscotch Cheesecake, Baskin Robbins

This delightful sundae by Baskin Robbins will have you going back for more. It is made with Cheesecake topped with Lotus Biscoff ice cream, perfected with caramel sauce and whipped cream. Mississippi Mud Roll Cake, Mango Bubble, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream are some of the options on their innovative menu.

Location: Opposite Dutt Island

Hot Chocolate Fudge, Madstreet Delights

Try the Hot Chocolate Fudge sundae, at Madstreet Delights, the next time you’re craving dessert. The delicious combination of Belgian Dark Chocolate and Creamy Vanilla ice creams, topped with roasted nuts, chocolate fudge, chocolate sticks, and sprinkles, will satiate your sweet tooth. The Virgin Mojito, Kit Kat Oreo shake, Vanilla Blue, and Belgian Chocolate are some of their bestsellers.

Location: Ramatalkies, Reddy Hospital Road

