Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner and Vizag is certainly excited about it. There are several events like Chrome Outdoors Holi Hai at The Park and many more to celebrate the festival. Having a get-together with your loved ones at some famous restaurants also marks a good way to commemorate the festival. Vizag has a list of restaurants that are a perfect choice to hold such festivities. Not only do they offer the best ambience, but they also cater the appetizing delicacies. So head out to these restaurants in Vizag that are perfect for Holi celebrations.

Here is a list of the best restaurants in Vizag that are perfect for Holi celebrations.

Athidhi Devo Bhava

The festival of colours is to be celebrated among lively colours! Athidhi Devo Bhava is embellished with vibrant colours and festive patterns, that are sure to add up to the merry mood. Get together with friends and family, and indulge in their appetizing range of traditional menus. Mutton Paya Soup, Vanjaram Fry, Ragi Sangati with Natukodi, and other traditional Rayalseema and Andhra delicacies are a must-try.

Location: Lawsons Bay Colony, Pedda Waltair

Platform 65

Vizag’s favourite train-themed restaurant offers private sections for get-togethers, making it a perfect place to celebrate Hoil with friends and family. It is recommended to try out their Kuchipudi Chicken, Andhra Kodi Pulao, Konaseema Chicken Pakodi, Paneer finger, Lemon Coriander Soup, Schezwan Noodles, and Allam Chicken Wings for the best festive experience. Pre-book a table or reserve the private sections to avoid the rush.

Location: Waltair Main Road, Opposite Governor Bungalow, Beside Reliance Trends, Siripuram

Eaters Stop

Eaters Stop is one of Vizag’s most loved and frequented restaurants. Specialising in a range of cuisines, they are especially loved for the appetizing taste of their delicacies. Indulging in a delightful meal here with the company of your loved ones will certainly make the festive day extra special. Tandoori Chicken, Dragon Chicken, Fry Piece Biryani, and Chicken Shawarma are recommended delicacies.

Location: Near Gurudwara

Tulips

For a fine dining experience this Holi, head out to Tulips restaurant in Green Park hotel. The restaurant is renowned among city dwellers for offering the best food, along with a great ambience. Seafood Thali, Fried Rice, Chicken Dum Biryani, Tomato Basil Soup, and Nellore Fish Curry are among their must-have delicacies. They also have a great menu for vegetarian options.

Location: Green Park

Amritsar Haveli

Located in the heart of the city, this Punjabi restaurant features an elegant ambience with mouth-watering food, marking it to be perfect for celebrations. The authentic Punjabi taste of their Special Kulcha, Paneer Tikka, Maharaja Thali, Dal Tadka, Rajma, and Chole cannot be missed. The festival of colours is incomplete without a refreshing beverage! So indulge in their delectable Lassi.

Location: Beside Meghalaya Hotel, Asilmetta

Fusion Foods

To experience the authentic flavours of South Indian and North Indian cuisines, Fusion Foods is the way to go. Apart from the traditional cuisines they serve one of the best Chinese food in town. The open ambience, alongside requisite decor, makes it a good choice for hosting festive get-togethers. Mughlai Chicken Biryani, Hot & Sour Soup, Chicken Thikka, Dum Biryani, and Chicken RR from their menu will surely leave one satisfied.

Location: Beside Gurajada Kalakshetram, Siripuram

