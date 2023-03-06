Vizag is gearing up for a spectacular Holi celebration on 8 March 2023 with Chrome Outdoors Holi Hai at The Park Hotel. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better with a wide range of activities and attractions to keep partygoers entertained throughout the day. From an explosive list of DJs to rain dance and much more, here is what makes Chrome Outdoors Holi Hai the most electrifying Holi bash in town.

Two Stages

The event features two stages where five talented DJs will keep the energy high throughout the day. DJ Surviving Sole, DJ Vaggy, Qojo, Varun Fernandes, and DJ Anselm are sure to set the floor on fire with their groovy beats. Get ready to dance your heart out to the latest Bollywood, EDM, and pop hits as you celebrate the festival of colours with friends and family.

Kids Arena

The Chrome Outdoors Holi Hai party is designed to be a fun-filled day for the entire family, including the tiny ones. The kids’ arena provides a variety of activities and games that will keep the little ones engaged throughout the day.

Live Dhol

One of the highlights of the event is the live dhol performance that will add a traditional touch to the celebration. Let the beats of the dhol take you on a musical journey as you dance the day away.

Kids Pool

The venue features a kids’ pool where children can cool off and have fun while celebrating Holi.

Biggest Rain Dance Floor

The Chrome Outdoors Holi Hai party boasts the biggest rain dance floor in Vizag. Let loose and dance in the rain as the DJ spins your favourite tunes.

The Chrome Outdoors Holi Hai party promises to be an unforgettable celebration of colour, music, and fun in Vizag. So, gather your friends and family and get ready to celebrate Holi in style at The Park Hotel on 8 March 2023. For more information, contact +91 9000802878, 0891 6825678, or +918608784353 for more information.

