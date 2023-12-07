The Cyclone Michaung took over the city the last couple of the days. Navy Celebrations, which are annually held on 4 December in Vizag have been rescheduled to 10 December on account of the cyclone. The rehearsals for the full dress parade from Ramakrishna Beach Road to Park Hotel Junction are underway in the city on 8 December 2023. Citizens and ticket holders can witness the naval warfare from 1 PM to 8 PM on that day.

The Vizag City Police have drafted some instructions for the viewers and attendees for the smooth operation of the program.

Vehicle movements will be allowed from Collector’s Junction to Naval Coastal Battery, Siripuram Junction to All India Radio Junction via NTR Statue, All India Radio Junction to Pandurangapuram Down, Naval Cantonment Junction to Naval Post Battery. Furthermore, movements from Pandi Mettu Junction to Novotel Hotel, and from Century Club to Novotel Hotel are also permitted. Passes won’t be required for vehicles moving along these routes. People are requested to cooperate with the police and use alternate routes for their travel during this period.

Normal vehicle movements from MVP to Beach Road roundabout and from Siripuram to Beach Road towards Park Hotel’s adjacent MG Ground will be parked. People should not enter the beach area through Beach Road. Additionally, no vehicular movements will be allowed from Park Hotel. Vehicles with passes can park at APIIC Ground, AU English Medium Ground, or Football Ground but will not be allowed into enclosures on Beach Road. The Police Officials further ordered that after parking, people should walk to enclosures designated for them on Beach Road.

Vehicle movements from Jagadamba Junction, Seven Hills Hospital, and KGH towards Collector’s Office, District Panchayat Ground, Andhra Medical College Ground, or Park Hotel towards Coastal Battery Junction will not be allowed. People residing from Naval Coastal Battery to Park Hotel are requested to cooperate with the police and not access the event. If necessary, they should show their Aadhaar cards as proof or seek an alternate route based on their situation. Citizens are requested to provide information to the police and cooperate during the Navy Day celebrations happening on 10 December in Vizag city.

