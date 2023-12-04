Navy Day celebrations in Vizag which are held on 4 December every year have been postponed to 10 December 2023 on account of Cyclone Michaung. The Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the low pressure, which has intensified into a cyclonic storm on 4 December 2023. All Naval Area Commanders have carried out preparatory activities to mitigate the effects of the Cyclone in the state.

Navy Day activities namely Op Demo and the C-in-C’s ‘At Home’ functions have been rescheduled based on the severe weather conditions. The dress rehearsal for these programs are scheduled for 8 December 2023. In Op Demo, the navy will showcase the prowess and capabilities of their ships and aircrafts. At Home function is organised at the Commander-in-Chief’s residence, and will be attended by all dignitaries to commemorate the celebrations.

The theme for this year’s Navy Day Celebrations is “Operational Efficiency, Readiness, and Mission Accomplishment in the Maritime Domain.” Eastern Naval Command (ENC) based in Vizag also organises various events for Navy Day celebrations. Some of the activities include veteran marines lunch, Naval symphony orchestra and a marathon. The ENC is fully equipped to assist the government in disaster management, incase of drastic cyclone effects.

As part of the preparedness, flood relief teams and diving teams have been kept standby to augment the existing resources. Indian Naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, Diving Teams, Medical Personnel to render assistance in the affected areas along the east coast. Final details of the Navy Day program are yet to be decided, based on the Governor’s visit to Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.