Yes! The weekend, our favourite time of the week, is finally here! The fun-loving crowd of Vizag is in fortune as there are a bunch of entertaining events scheduled to take place this weekend. If you’re trying to find ways to beat boredom, then these might be worth a shot. Filled with lots of laughter, groovy music, and entertainment-packed parties, they promise a lovely time.

Here is a list of the upcoming events in Vizag that you must not miss this weekend.

IYFS Elocution & Painting

Indian Youth for Society, on the occasion of its 12th foundation day, is conducting elocution and painting competitions for different age groups, with the theme ‘Everyday Plastics.’ Elocution will be held at the IYFS office in CBM Compound on Saturday, 22 April, from 10 am and painting at Gandhi Centre, Bullayya College, on Sunday, 23 April, from 9 am onwards. For registrations, contact +91 9951958686. Participants will be divided into 8-11 years, 12-15 years, 16-20 years, and 21-25 years age groups.

Refrigerated Thoughts- Stand-Up by Vizag Komedians

Happening at Cafe Enchante in Lawsons Bay Colony, Refrigerated Thoughts is a stand-up comedy show by Vizag Komedians on 23 April, Sunday, from 7 pm onwards. The show will feature Sai S Mishra, Mohammad Rafuq, Akash, and Gnan Kumar, who have a bunch of hilarious jokes in Telugu, Hindi, and English up their sleeves. Visit BookMyShow or contact +91 9110741565 for tickets.

Saturday Party Night- The Miami

Featuring DJ Tnvr and The Kalakaari, The Miami is hosting a musical blast this Saturday from 8 pm onwards. Located on the 3rd floor, Dutt Island, The Miami is the latest addition to the city’s list of happening places. Contact +91 8760629999 for more information.

DJ Night- The Park

Tribe Saturdays, hosted by The Park, is the perfect party plan this weekend, with 50% off on beverages. DJ B-Hipno’s trendy beats, added to the high-energy ambience, are what you need to make your Saturday better. Party begins at 7 pm.

Urban Nights- Fuel Bar & Resto

Join DJ Bobsy at Fuel Bar & Resto this Saturday for an energetic night loaded with electrifying music. Located near Rushikonda, on the beach road, Fuel is among the most happening clubs in the city and is the right place for party hunters. For more information, contact +91 9888694567.

Let us know which one of these events happening in Vizag this week you are attending.