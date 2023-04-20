This Sunday, 23 April 2023, devotees will get a rare opportunity of having a glimpse of the ‘Nijaroopam’ (original form) of Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity of the hill temple of Simhachalam. On the day, which falls on Akshaya Trithiya, an air of spirituality pervades the Simhachalam temple premises and the occasion, called ‘Chandanotsavam’, will draw devotees in droves right from the wee hours from Visakhapatnam and its neighbouring districts.

Sandalwood paste, overlaying the idol for the entire year but for 12 hours, will be removed on the day and devotees allowed to have the ‘Nijaroopa Darshan’. People, not only from the neighbouring districts but also from Odisha, throng the temple, the second largest one after Tirupati in the State, revenue-wise, to witness the celestial spectacle.

Arrangements

Expecting footfall in lakhs, the district administration is busy making elaborate arrangements to ensure that the common people would not face any problems. Reviewing the arrangements with top officials, Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna said the Simhachalam Chandanotsavam would begin with the hereditary trustee along with family members and Minister for Endowments having a darshan between 3:00 am and 3:30 am. Silk robes will be presented to diety during the period.

Later, the general public would be allowed to have a darshan. Different slots have been allotted for various sections like VVIPs and the press for hassle-free darshan. The collector directed the concerned officials to take steps for uninterrupted water and power supply. Similarly, medical camps should be set up in crowded places, he instructed. Parking arrangements were also discussed at the meeting.

At a separate meeting, City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikram Varma discussed bundobust arrangements with the department personnel. Security at queue lines and other important places, traffic diversions for hassle-free travel of devotees, parking of vehicles and other issues were discussed.

Ticket sale goes online

For the first time, the sale of darshan tickets on Chandanotsavam day went online. Tickets of Rs 300 and Rs 1000 are being sold online. Besides, tickets are also available at the Simhachalam branches of the Union Bank of India and State Bank of India. Owing to a snag, devotees faced inconvenience on the first day of the online sale. However, it was rectified later. With arrangements space, the hilltop temple is getting decked up for the grand event.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.