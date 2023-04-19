Supernatural fiction is a subset of fiction in which paranormal ideas are central to the plot. This can include ghosts, extraordinary human abilities, or fantasy creatures. A broad term, supernatural fiction can include horror fiction, fantasy, and even science fiction. Most often, however, the term supernatural refers to elements that cannot be explained by rational or scientific means. After the mega success of Kantara, we wanted to explore more such supernatural thrillers from different regional languages like Telugu, Malayalam etc and also foreign languages like Korean and English.

The following is the list of 5 supernatural thrillers you cannot miss on OTT.

Romancham

Directed by Jithu Madhavan starring Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Anantharaman Ajay, Sajin Gopu, Abin Bino, and Siju Sunny. 7 people staying in a rented house in Bangalore. One fine day, Jibi alias Soubin Shahir insisted his friends play an Ouija board to call the spirits. Initially, it was going on a fun ride but later on, things got changed which turns out their sleepless nights & what happens next from the rest part of the movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Rorschach

Rorschach is a 2022 Malayalam language psychological thriller film, starring Mammootty in the lead role, along with Neha Saxena, Shyamaprasad, and KPAC Lalitha in supporting roles. The movie is a gripping psychological thriller that will keep you engaged from start to finish. With an outstanding performance from Mammootty and a well-written script, this movie is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Call

Two individuals are from distinct eras. Young-Sook lives in the past, while Seo-Yeon is in the present. When the two make contact over the phone, their lives are forever altered. OTT platform: Netflix

Knock at the Cabin

This 2023 American apocalyptic horror film revolves around a young girl and her parents, who are taken hostage by four armed men. The world’s fate is at stake as they demand the family to take the toughest decision of their life.

OTT platform: Zee5

Kantara

A visually sumptuous, instantly immersive spectacle mounted with extraordinary vim and vigour, writer-director-actor Rishab Shetty’s Kannada-language Kantara is a heady blend of history, myth, folklore, high drama and stylishly choreographed action neatly wrapped in a form firmly rooted in the cultural milieu it has sprung from.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these supernatural thrillers you are most excited to watch on OTT. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.