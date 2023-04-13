Malayalam movies are known for their breathtaking cinematography and their deep and highly creative storylines. For those who enjoy depth in the films they watch, they need not look further than Malayalam movies. While there are many great movies to watch from Mollywood, not everyone has the time to go through all of them. To make it easier for you, we have curated a list of the latest Malayalam movies available on your favourite OTT platforms. If you are in search of weekend plans, you know what to do.

Here are the seven latest Malayalam movies for you to watch this weekend on OTT.

Poovan

This film follows the day-to-day life of Hari, who has insomnia until his routine is disrupted by the arrival of a rooster that moves in next door. Poovan stars Antony Varghese, Sajin Cherukayil, and Vineeth Vishwam and was directed by Vineeth Vasudevan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Purusha Pretham

This Malayalam crime-comedy movie starring Darshana Rajendran and others.. a Malayalam crime-comedy film about a daring policeman named Sebastian who becomes embroiled in a mystery involving a missing unidentified corpse.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Iratta

This movie is about twins with conflicting personalities. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it causes the other to ponder upon his life choices. This Malayalam movie stars Joju George, Anjali, Srindaa, and Sreekanth Murali and was directed by Rohit Krishnan.

OTT platform: Netflix

Alone

Kalidas gets stranded in an apartment while travelling from Coimbatore to Kerala, during the pandemic. The story proceeds with the events that take place in that house. The film stars Mohanlal on screen and the supporting cast feature as voice artists. The thriller film is directed by Shaji Kailas.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

A group of people from Kerala are travelling home by bus. At one of the stops, a very odd thing happens after an afternoon nap, two of the travellers unwittingly switch bodies. The rest of the movie revolves around the way they deal with this situation. This film stars Mammootty, Ashokan, and Ramya Pandian and is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

OTT platform: Netflix

Mahaveeryar

Mahaveeryar is a fantasy comedy about a time travelling monk, a woman from the 18th Century and a modern-day court. The film is directed by Abrid Shine and stars Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava, and many more.

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Saturday Night

The plot revolves around a group of four friends, who reunite after a long time. The reunion leads them to discover the true meaning of friendship. The movie is described as a celebration of friendship. This drama-comedy film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Naveen Bhaskar. The cast includes Nivin Pauly, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

