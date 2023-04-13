Today, we will dive into the fantastic world of bioluminescence and its presence on the shores of India. The glowing waves of the Bheemli beach in Vizag have been the talk of the town among curious visitors, leaving them in awe of nature’s beauty. Bioluminescence is a natural phenomenon when organisms such as plankton, algae, and jellyfish produce light through a chemical reaction. In the case of the bioluminescent waves on Bheemili Beach, it’s caused by a type of plankton called Noctiluca scintillans that is causing the glowing effect. We’ll be sharing a list of the bioluminescent beaches in India where you can experience this magical glowing effect at night like the Bheemili beach in Vizag.

Here are the bioluminescent beaches in India you must visit if you are amazed by the glowing Bheemili Beach in Vizag.

Mattu Beach, Karnataka

Mattu Beach is a hidden gem located around 10 km from Udupi in Karnataka. It is a secluded paradise that glows at night due to the bioluminescence created by the sea sparkle, a free-living marine organism. The radiant blue-coloured light creates a mesmerizing view, making it a popular spot for photographers and zoology enthusiasts.

Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep

Bangaram Island is a small teardrop-shaped island in the Arabian Sea and part of the Lakshadweep cluster of islands. The beaches on this island glow at night due to phytoplankton, algae, and other aquatic organisms like jellyfish in the waters. The blue glow creates an enchanting atmosphere, making it one of India’s least explored islands.

Betalbatim Beach, Goa

Betalbatim Beach is a pristine beach between Colva and Majorda Beach in South Goa. The beach is known for its pure white sand, stunning sunsets, and dolphin spotting. At night, the shoreline illuminates due to the bioluminescence caused by algae. The glowing water beach creates a glittery effect, making the waves look magical.

Thiruvanmiyur Beach, Chennai

Thiruvanmiyur Beach is one of the most famous beaches in Chennai. In 2019, the bioluminescence here was discovered, making it one of the glow-in-the-dark beaches in India. The beach is simple and pristine, and the glow adds to its mesmerizing views. The blue light creates an enchanting atmosphere that will leave you spellbound.

Havelock Island, Andaman

Havelock Island in Andaman is blessed with some of India’s most beautiful glowing beaches. The bioluminescence here is caused by tiny marine organisms called phytoplankton, which light up the ocean surface at night. The blue-tinted seascape glows and sparkles, creating a magical experience for those who witness it. You can take a stroll around the island or go for a bioluminescent kayaking experience to see the beauty of the glowing waters.

