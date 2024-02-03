Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate love and romance with your significant other, and the enchanting City of Destiny, with its scenic beauty and vibrant atmosphere, offers a plethora of options for a memorable date. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor exploring Vizag, here are some romantic date ideas to make this Valentines Day truly special. Whether you choose a tranquil evening by the ocean or an exciting day exploring the city’s cultural gems, the key is to cherish the time spent together. Create memories that will last a lifetime and celebrate the beauty of love in the charming setting of Visakhapatnam.

Beachside Date at RK Beach

Vizag is renowned for its picturesque beaches, and RK Beach is an ideal spot for a romantic evening stroll. As the sun sets over the Bay of Bengal, take a leisurely walk along the shore, hand in hand. The soft sound of waves, the cool sea breeze, and the breathtaking view make it a magical setting for a heartfelt conversation. You can also share a plate of muri mixture or a warm cup of Araku coffee over delightful conversations.

Candlelit Dinner at Beachfront Restaurants

Several beachfront restaurants in Vizag offer a romantic ambiance perfect for a candlelit dinner. Enjoy delectable seafood and other culinary delights while overlooking the ocean. This intimate setting provides an excellent opportunity to create lasting memories. Some of the restaurants you can check out are Marlin Cay Beach Resorts at Bheemili Beach, The Shack at Park Hotel, and The Upper Deck Bar and Lounge at Radisson Blu.

Adventure Date on the hills

For the more adventurous couple, a visit to Kailasagiri promises a day filled with fun and excitement. The panoramic view of the city from the hilltop, the cable car ride, a ride on the toy train, and the vast gardens make it an exhilarating destination. Pack a picnic, share a meal, and enjoy each other’s company in this beautiful setting. This scenic hilltop is a must-visit spot for its breathtaking views and umpteen number of entertainment options.

Lighthouse Love at Dolphin’s Nose

Dolphin’s Nose is a unique vantage point offering stunning views of the city and the sea. Plan a visit to the lighthouse, and climb to the top for a breathtaking panoramic view. The serene surroundings and the awe-inspiring sight of the vast ocean create a romantic atmosphere that is perfect for a Valentine’s Day date. The location with a cool and breezy atmosphere where you can relax, and rejuvenate, is ideal for a memorable date.

Long drives and some ice cream

What’s better than a romantic long drive on the coast of the Vizag on a nice breezy evening? Drive up to Yarada Beach to get lost in the tranquility, forgetting about your daily stress and worries while spending some quality time with your loved one. The beach is surrounded by lush green scenery making it a pleasant environment for couples to walk hand in hand. On your way back to the city, stop for some ice cream at an ice cream parlor like Ibaco, Cream Stone, or Dumont to finish your date on a sweet note.

Let us know which of these Valentines Day date ideas you will try out this year, and any other date spots in Vizag we might have missed.

