In the early hours of 1 July 2024, Monday, a timely rescue happened at R K Beach, opposite the Novotel Hotel, where a woman and her two children were saved from a suicide attempt by the swift actions of the Visakhapatnam City Police.

The incident came to light at approximately 12:06 am when P Gowriswera Rao alerted the authorities through a 112 emergency call, reporting that an unknown woman was attempting to drown herself and her children in the sea. The Visakhapatnam City Police Control Room promptly notified Night Rounds Officer A Satya Rao, of MR Peta Police Station, and Night Zone Officer B Tirumala Rao, Inspector of Police, II Town Police Station.

Responding with urgency, Officer A Satya Rao arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of the call, at around 12:16 AM. He successfully rescued the woman and her children from the water and safely handed them over to her elder brother. The prompt actions of Officer Rao were instrumental in preventing a potential tragedy.

The incident was coordinated by Naga Lakshmi, of the Police Control Room, who ensured the information was swiftly relayed to the concerned officers under the guidance of Night In-charge SI M Sekhar Babu. Inspector B Tirumala Rao closely monitored the situation to ensure a successful resolution.

The Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner commended the officers involved for their quick response and effective teamwork, which were crucial in saving the lives of the woman and her children following the suicide attempt.