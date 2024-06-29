Got no plans for Sunday? We’ve got you covered. When you live in the City of Destiny, where new attractions keep popping up, you can never run out of things to do. With beautification projects happening across the city, and new diners and entertainment ventures turning up to take advantage of this growing tourist city, there’s so much to explore. As we hit the half-year mark in 2024, here are 12 new attractions that have come up in Vizag so far that you can visit:

Sightseeing

1. Kailasagiri View Point

One of the latest attractions in Vizag, the ‘I Love Kailasagiri’ view point, located atop the hilltop park is predicted to become a popular tourist spot. Offering a picturesque view of the surrounding locales, the view point, which is colourfully illuminated in the night, is the perfect way to unwind and gaze upon Vizag’s beauty.

2. Jagadamba Clock Tower

The timelessly iconic Jagadamba Junction got a Clock Tower recently. Standing at a height of 60 feet, the tower is surely a sight. If you go to catch a glimpse of it, make sure to make your visit fulfilling by spending some time shopping around in the bustling and busy Jagadamba market nearby.

3. New sculpture at Gokul Brach

Gokul Beach drew up thee viel of this beautiful new sculpture. Go check it out and take the opportunity to catch some fresh air by the beach!

4. Laser show at Victory at Sea

The Victory At Sea War Memorial, situated at RK Beach, now features an enchanting laser show that pays tribute to the heroes of the India-Pakistani War of 1971, by showing glimpses of warships that took part in the Indo-Pakistan War, along with narrations that recount the historic events of the war. Anyone interested can go by Ramakrishna Beach and catch the laser show at night.

5. Araku Pinery

The early bird catches the worm. And if you’re an early bird, you may be able to catch a day well-spent at the Araku Pinery, a new eco-tourism initiative started by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department in Anjoda. Located 130 km from Visakhapatnam, the experience requires a drive. Developed on a patch of pine plantation overlooking the valley, the spot offers stunning views of the farm fields around, with seating areas amidst pine trees. If you want to get away from the city and soak in the silence of the woods, take a trip down to this place!

Parks

6. Trampoline Park at Viswanadh Sports Club

For some good ol’ childlike fun, visit this Trampoline Park at the Viswanadh Sports Club, where you can jump till you drop! With a foam pit, climbing wall, and more such obstacle courses, the park promises a few fun-filled hours that will get your happy hormones up!

7. Dino Park

On the other hand, if feeling the jump of your heart is more to your fancy, the new Dino Park that has opened up across the RK Beach Road is worth visiting, especially if you have a kid to entertain. Much like a horror house, this Dino Park lets you inside and sets you on a walkway where you’re randomly and unsuspectingly greeted by robotic dinosaurs.

Shopping

8. V Square Mall

Shopped out all the malls in the city? Lucky for you, a V Square Mall has opened up in Aganampudi, Gajuwaka. Zudio, Max, and Style Union outlets are open to customers.

Food

9. Planet9

With Kalki 2898 AD’s release, futuristic vibes are in the air. Make the most of them at Planet9 restaurant, newly opened up at the Rama Takies Junction.

10. Kai

A new fine-dining experience in Vizag that you must try out! Kai is a Pan-Asian restaurant in Hotel Grand Bay offering Chinese, Japanese, and Thai food options. The ambience is as authentically oriental as the food, with red and gold interiors and mythical insignias from the Asia Pacific culture.

11. Artcom Cafe

Artcom Cafe is Vizag’s newest and Andhra Pradesh’s first 2D art cafe. This unique spot offers a selection of ceramic crockery and vibrant paints with which you can let out your inner artist. In an unexpected twist, the cafe has a rage room for you to smash things to your heart’s content.

Go ahead and check these new attractions in Vizag out, and let us know if the places are worth the hype!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.