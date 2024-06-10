On Sunday, 9 June 2024, lifeguards from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) successfully rescued a young teenage girl who was swept into the sea by high tides at Rama Krishna Beach, Vizag.

Sixteen-year-old Sudha from Ram Nagar had visited the beach with her family. While taking a bath in the sea, she was pulled in by strong tides. Noticing her distress, GVMC lifeguards Anand, Vasu, and Atchanna promptly intervened, rescuing her and safely returning her to her family.

GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma urged visitors, pilgrims, and residents of Visakhapatnam to exercise caution and adhere to safety measures while at the beach. Despite the presence of warning signboards along Beach Road, many visitors ignore them, leading to drowning incidents. The Commissioner emphasized the importance of following these warnings to prevent such accidents and ensure safety at the beaches in Visakhapatnam.

While the young girl was successfully rescued by lifeguards, GVMC continues to advocate for preventive measures and increased awareness to reduce the risk of accidents at the beaches in Vizag. Precautions to take at the beach: To ensure safety at the beach and avoid such accidents, people can take certain precautions including: Swim in Designated Areas: Always swim in areas monitored by lifeguards and marked as safe for swimming.

Always swim in areas monitored by lifeguards and marked as safe for swimming. Follow Warning Signs: Pay attention to and obey all warning signs and flags indicating hazardous conditions, such as strong currents or dangerous marine life.

Pay attention to and obey all warning signs and flags indicating hazardous conditions, such as strong currents or dangerous marine life. Avoid Swimming Alone: Swim with a buddy. Having someone nearby can be crucial in case of an emergency.

Swim with a buddy. Having someone nearby can be crucial in case of an emergency. Check Weather and Tides: Be aware of the weather forecast and tide schedules. Avoid swimming during high tides, storms, or when conditions are rough.

Be aware of the weather forecast and tide schedules. Avoid swimming during high tides, storms, or when conditions are rough. Stay Close to Shore: Do not venture too far from the shore, especially if you are not a strong swimmer.

Do not venture too far from the shore, especially if you are not a strong swimmer. Supervise Children: Always keep a close eye on children when they are near or in the water. Ensure they have proper flotation devices if necessary.

Always keep a close eye on children when they are near or in the water. Ensure they have proper flotation devices if necessary. Know Your Limits: Be honest about your swimming ability and do not overestimate your skills.

Be honest about your swimming ability and do not overestimate your skills. Avoid Alcohol: Do not consume alcohol before or during swimming, as it impairs judgment and coordination. Read also- Youth dies in attack at Kancharapalem Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.