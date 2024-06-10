A youth died on the spot when he was attacked with a knife at Kancharapalem in the limits of the 5th town police station on 10 June 2024. According to the police, the youth, identified as Uday (20), was attacked by some unidentified persons with a knife. The youth, who sustained a bleeding injury in his neck, died on the spot. The cause of the attack is not known immediately.

The Kancharapalem police in Visakhapatnam registered a case about the crime, and are investigating.

Meanwhile, the police have conducted counselling for rowdy sheeters at all stations that come under the purview of the Visakhapatnam City police commissionerate. Exhorting the rowdy sheeters to behave well, the Visakhapatnam police warned them that they would take stern action if they indulged in crime and unlawful activities. If necessary, the PD Act would be enforced, said the police. The counselling was conducted following a directive by the commissioner of police, A Ravishankar, IAS.

Further details are awaited with regard to the youth who was attacked by a knife in Kancharapalem.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu