On the night of 6 June, Chandrasekhar, a young man and an ITI student, climbed up a hoarding along the Beach Road in Vizag, threatening to commit suicide for hours before he was rescued. Brandishing a knife, he shouted when anyone tried to approach him, warning them to stay away, and leaving the police desperate to bring him down.

According to the police, he had fallen in love with a junior at his college, and they married two months ago in Simhachalam. However, the girl’s father had filed a missing person report after they left home together. When the young woman fell ill, her parents took her back to their native village, cutting off all communication with Chandrasekhar. Depressed by the lack of response to his phone calls, he climbed the hoarding, threatening to harm himself if anyone tried to intervene.

Despite the police and fire crews’ efforts, Chandrasekhar refused to come down for hours. Finally, after four hours of counselling, the Vizag police managed to bring the young man down safely, and rescued him from a suicide attempt, leaving everyone relieved.

