Offering a breathtaking view of the City of Destiny, Kailasagiri, a hilltop park, is one among several tourist spots that catch the eye of tourists. With a cool breeze blowing from the blue sea giving a pleasant experience. and picturesque locales around offering a visual treat, the hilltop is the right place to unwind during evenings. While the statue of Shiva and Parvati is the mighty attraction at the hilltop, the Shanku Chakra Nama, flower clock and jungle trails are among the other places to have a memorable experience. Now, another attraction has come up on the hilltop to draw more footfalls of tourists. A view point — I Love Kailasagiri — has been set up.

Looking like the ‘I Love Vizag’ blocks that dot different parts of the city, the view point was inaugurated by District Collector, A Mallikharjuna, on 12 June 2024. Later, Mallikharjuna spent some time there along with the VMRDA officials enjoying the sea breeze and tranquility. Speaking on the occasion, Mallikharjuna opined the view point would attract tourists and it gives a perfect backdrop for selfies.

Colourfully illuminated during nights, the new ‘I Love Kailasagiri’ view point adds more glow to the hilltop park.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu