Amid cheers of a huge gathering near the Kesarapalli IT Park in Krishna district, Telugu Desam national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term at 11:27 am on 12 June 2024. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor S Abdul Nazeer. Along with Chandrababu Naidu, 24 others took oath as Ministers in his Cabinet.

The venue was jam-packed as the leaders and workers of TDP, BJP and JSP started thronging the venue from the early hours of the day. All the roads leading to Kesarapalli were seen fully crowded and traffic snarls were a common sight on all the routes.

A galaxy of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders like Amit Shah, JC Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Kishen Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, actors Rajanikanth and Chiranjeevi, attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu went to Gannavaram airport and received Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both reached the venue at the time fixed for the swearing-in.

After Chandrababu Naidu took the oath as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh and others were sworn in. In the morning, a list of Ministers to be sworn in was released. Three women – Vangalapudi Anitha (Payakaraopeta), G Sandhyarani (Saluru) and S Savitha (Penukonda) – were taken into the Cabinet. However, no senior leaders from North Andhra like Ch Ayyanna Pathrudu, K Kala Venkata Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Konathala Ramakrishna, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Palla Srinivasa Rao were inducted into the Cabinet.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu