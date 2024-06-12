None of the MLAs-elect from the reorganised Visakhapatnam district has been taken into the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet. The list of Ministers was released just hours before the swearing-in ceremony. The TDP-BJP-JSP combine made a clean sweep in the district winning all seven seats in the district. While Telugu Desam Party (TDP) bagged five seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena Party (JSP) won one each. Though it was speculated that one of the three seniors — Ganta Srinivasa Rao, P Vishnukumar Raju and Palla Srinivasa Rao — would find a place in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in Andhra Pradesh, none of them has been considered.

In the combined Visakhapatnam district, only one MLA-elect — Vangalapudi Anitha from Payakaraopeta — has been given a ministerial berth. Even the senior-most TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Pathrudu has been given a raw deal. Another senior leader, Konthala Ramakrishna of JSP, who won from Anakapalle, has also been ignored.

Of the 25 Ministers, the TDP got a lion’s share of 22, while the JSP has been given only two. The BJP has been given one ministerial berth in the Chandrababu Naidu cabinet.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu