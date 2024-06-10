Vamsikrishna Srinivas, who has been elected from the Visakhapatnam South segment, has said that the focus will be on the development of the drainage system in the constituency, which will be modernised. Addressing the media on 10 June 2024, Srinivas promised to strive for the development of the constituency.

While thanking the people for his huge victory, Srinivas observed: “People are facing difficulty in travelling from the Jagadamba junction to Poorna market. If residents come out with a solution, I get the problem solved.” Every promise made during the election campaign would be fulfilled, he said.

People taught a fitting lesson to Y S Jaganmohan Reddy who ruled the State sitting at home, he pointed out. Several Ministers in the previous government faced a humiliating defeat because of their arrogant attitude, alleged the JSP leader.

Accusing YSRCP leaders of indulging in liquor and sand scandals, Srinivas said they would not be spared. Coming down heavily on former MP MVV Satyanarayana and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prasada Reddy, the newly elected MLA alleged that the two ruined the city.

“They tried to defame me,” he said adding that the V-C turned the university into the YSRCP office. “He worked like an agent of Jaganmohan Reddy and ruined the North Andhra region,” he alleged. Srinivas also levelled several charges against MVV Satyanarayana. Srinivas vowed to strive to fulfil the ambitions of his leader Pawan Kalyan. Under Vamsikrishna Srinivas, the Visakhapatnam South constituency is set to see changes starting with the development of the drainage system.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu